CCM condemns arrogance, selfishness in public office

Hanang. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has condemned arrogance in public office, internal divisions and the pursuit of personal interests, warning that such behaviour undermines service delivery and slows development for citizens across the country.

The party stressed that leaders must uphold unity, love and solidarity while prioritising the public interest above all else.

Speaking yesterday in Hanang District, Manyara Region, CCM National Executive Committee Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training Kenani Kihongosi, told residents of Masakta village during his ongoing tour of the northern regions that all leaders must remember they derive authority from the party.

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He said love, unity and solidarity are essential to safeguarding both the party and government, warning that personal interests and factionalism could weaken institutions.

“All leaders, whether regional or district chairpersons, secretaries or Members of Parliament, hold office because the party has entrusted them with responsibility,” he said.

He added that arrogance, divisions and the pursuit of personal gain must be avoided as they risk damaging both CCM and the government.

Mr Kihongosi emphasised that unity and cooperation remain central to the party’s vision, echoing President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s call for “love, work and results.”

Earlier, he inspected a Sh1.1 billion water filtration project in Jorodom Village, which he praised as a key achievement benefiting more than 35,000 residents.

The project, launched in 2024 and completed in 2025, has raised water access to 96 percent, providing a 24-hour supply and producing 2.5 million litres daily.

He said the initiative had ended long-standing shortages and improved living standards in the area.

“We commend government officials for proper supervision, which has ensured the successful implementation of many development projects,” he said.

He also linked the project to government efforts following the December 2023 Mount Hanang landslide, which killed 89 people and destroyed homes and infrastructure.

The disaster was triggered by heavy rains that caused mudflows to sweep through several villages, leaving widespread destruction.

A resident, Ms Catherine Hayuma, said completion of the project had eased the daily hardship of fetching water.

“We are grateful to the government; women no longer walk long distances for water after the disaster,” she said.

CCM said it will continue overseeing development projects nationwide, urging closer collaboration between government officials and citizens to ensure timely delivery of services and sustained improvements in livelihoods.