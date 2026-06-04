CCM parents’ wing leader revels challenges facing Tanzania ruling party

Shinyanga. The ruling CCM Parents’ Wing Secretary General, Mr Ally Hapi, has urged party members to undertake self-assessment, warning that growing political competition requires the ruling party to strengthen its foundations and avoid complacency.

Speaking on Thursday, June 4, 2026, during a meeting with party members at the CCM regional offices in Shinyanga Municipality, Mr Hapi said the party’s continued hold on power would depend on its ability to address internal weaknesses and prepare members to respond effectively to emerging challenges.

He called on members to deepen their understanding of the party’s ideology, establish training programmes, and embrace the demands of the digital era.

“The challenges facing the party include complacency, where some members assume victory is guaranteed, and a failure to educate ourselves about the party. We are also witnessing leadership positions being won not on merit but through the power of the ‘bag’—money,” said Mr Hapi.

“We must compete for leadership positions fairly, transparently, and with integrity,” he added.

He also challenged party leaders to be proactive in defending CCM against criticism and opposition narratives.

“Leaders in our party must be able to withstand opposition tactics. When someone speaks negatively about the party, stand up, organise a public meeting and defend it. Do not wait for the publicity secretary to respond on your behalf,” he said.

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, Ms Mboni Mhita, outlined the region’s security situation and highlighted major development projects under implementation, while affirming strong cooperation between the party and government leadership.

“The relationship between the party and government in Shinyanga Region is excellent. The region has received more than Sh1.7 trillion for the implementation of various development projects, and our responsibility is to ensure the CCM election manifesto is implemented effectively,” she said.

Ms Mhita said government and party leaders continue to work closely to address challenges and oversee development initiatives across the region.