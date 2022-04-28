CCM wants action over rot revealed in CAG's report

By Happy Lazaro More by this Author

Arusha. CCM vice chairman (Mainland) Abdulrahman Kinana has advised government agencies and leaders to take action against all those implicated in the report of the Controller and Attorney General (CAG) over embezzlement of public funds.

Mr Kinana made the statement yesterday when addressing a meeting with the party’s leaders and members during his visit to Arusha Region.

“How come every year we receive reports about misuse of public funds while Members of Parliament discuss the issue and give recommendations?” Mr Kinana queried.

In the meeting, Mr Kinana urged the party’s members to support the efforts being made by President Samia Suluhu in finding a reconciliation between the CCM-led government and the opposition so that the country could be in tranquillity.

He said Tanzania is a multiparty country in accordance with its constitution and thus it was important for all parties to sit down and discuss issues concerning the country.

“I urge CCM members to be ready for a reconciliation and as well the opposition parties to be ready to reconcile with CCM and the government,” insisted Mr Kinana.

Mr Kinana reiterated that a reconciliation among all the parties is one of the priorities of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and that she is supposed to be supported.

He warned the party candidates over bribing members to win various positions instead of following the existing election procedures.

“CCM would like to tell the members that anyone who spends money to win,are doing so for their own benefits. These type of leaders will not serve citizens,” said Mr Kinana.

He also urged the members to avoid ‘mudslinging’ during the party elections.

In his remarks, the ruling CCM party secretary general, Mr Daniel Chongolo, encouraged more members to compete in the intra-party elections to exercise their rights.

He also called on the members to remain united and to refrain from conspiracies, lies and fake news during the party election.

“One of the biggest challenges during this era is the existence false news, which would easily go viral on various social media platforms, an which may favour some individuals through abuse,” he said.

Arusha Regional Commissioner John Mongela said the current government was implementing “great projects” especially in the education sector where 14 primary and 17 secondary schools have been built his region alone.

He said they have also built classrooms through Covid-19 funds in which Arusha received Sh4.7 billion.

“Out of 390 villages in Arusha region, already 304 villages have now been reached with water projects and by 2025 all villages will have access to water, while other villages will have access to electricity as well as roads,” he said.

Arusha MP Mrisho Gambo said despite various achievements, there was still a challenge for petty traders whom majority do not have places to do their activities.