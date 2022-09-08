CCM wants government to take action on levies

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

By Agness Jailos

Dar es Salaam. CCM has on Thursday, September 8, 2022 directed the government to listen to the comments and opinion of citizens over electronic transaction levies whose execution kicked off late August.

The ruling party also has directed the administration to consider and focus on austerity measures as well as commended both the United Republic of Tanzania (URT) and Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ) presidents.

The CCM secretary of Ideology and Publicity, Mr Shaka Hamdu Shaka issued the directives after the conclusion of the Central Committee (CC) meeting of the National Executive Council held on Wednesday at the party’s Lumumba office in Dar es Salaam.

The CC directives come after escalating concerns especially after the introduction of bank transaction levies whose implementation started last month with experts proposing scrapping of the levies.

Mr Shaka told a press conference that the CC meeting had received and made in-depth discussions on the government budgetary measures for executing development projects in accordance with the CCM Election Manifesto 2020-2025.

“It is indisputable truth that levies have enabled the government to implement several projects. For instance, the construction of 234 healthcare centres, 214 secondary schools and many other projects that touch citizens’ daily lives,” he said.

He added: But, after contemplating and an in-depth discussion, the CC of the National Executive Council (NEC) has seen the importance of the government to listen to comments and advice of citizens on the budget execution especially on the area of electronic transaction levies.

According to him, the CC has as a result directed the government to look at the real situation and take appropriate measures about citizens’ comments and advice about levies, noting that the directives were in line with Article 20 (b) of the CCM Election Manifesto 2020-25.

The Article states that, “Increasing access to cheap financial services by broadening use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the provision of financial services in order to increase inclusive financial services in the country, stimulating domestic investment and reaching the wishes of low income and rural citizens.”

Furthermore, Mr Shaka said the CC also has directed the government to consider and focus on taking cost-cutting measures, building friendly and enabling environments for economic growth for the interest of individual citizens and the country in general.

He said the CC also received the report on the progress of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) membership nomination process, promising to provide in-depth reports after its completion.