CCM warns against factions within the party

Dar es Salaam. The ruling CCM has warned its members against focusing their attention on the 2025 General Election, calling on them to direct their energies to the forthcoming intra-party elections.

Yesterday, CCM secretary general Daniel Chongolo cautioned its members to also stop scheming against one another because a good leader will only be chosen by his integrity and capacity to serve his people.

He said: “In this party no one is better than the other as all have the same rights, and when a position is vacant all members have equal chance to contest. It is a constitutional right to vote and be voted for,”

“Because now people are looking forward to 2025, dreaming for ward councils or MP seats, we don’t have the inadequacy yet so you should all focus on the ongoing elections inside the party, stop forming fractions or groups for the future,” said Mr Chongolo.

The party secretary general was speaking during the welcoming ceremony for the new party’s vice chairman, Mr Abdulrahman Kinana, who was elected on April 1, 2022 to succeed Philip Mangula who resigned.

Mr Kinana garnered 100 percent of all the 1, 875 votes that were cast during the party’s general meeting in Dodoma recently.

Speaking yesterday during the welcoming event Kinana also pleaded with members of the party to come forward and contend for different seats that are available.

“I would like to plead for two special groups, one being that of youths and women as we want to see many women in leadership positions in the country, so I urge you to compete and be given a chance to win,” he said.

Mr Kinana made a comeback into the top seat at the party after his resignation on May 28, 2018, something that sparked speculations that he was unhappy with the then verification of party’s properties. He was also previously questioned by the CCM’s Ethics and Security committee with fellow former secretary general Yusuph Makamba after being implicated for conspiracy campaigns against the party leader and Head of State President John Magufuli.

Speaking on current administration under President Samia Suluhu Hassan who also serves as party’s chairperson, Mr Kinana said because of her and the good response she has been receiving both domestically and internationally the country has developed a lot in many aspects.

“Today many development partners have released a lot of funds to support development efforts in the country and all is because of her policies,” said Mr Kinana