Census: Only 17 percent households counted countrywide on one day

Dar es Salaam. More than of 17 percent of households in Tanzania were enumerated on the first day of the national census, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The National Population and Housing Census (PHC), kicked off on Tuesday August 23, with a target of reaching 15 percent in a day one of the exercise.

Census Commissioner, Anne Makinda said in Dar es Salaam on August 24, during the media briefing of the ongoing nationwide PHC.

The former Speaker of the National Assembly, said the data are from the 2022 National Population and Housing Census Monitoring Dashboard center located in Dodoma region.

“We have surpassed our target and reached 17.13 percent of the households in the country as I said earlier our target was of reaching 15 percent on the first day,’ she said.

However, she assured all Tanzanians will be counted as the exercise last for seven days and the person will be counted is the one slept at the household on the eve of the census day.