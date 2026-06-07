Chadema expels former Zanzibar vice chairman over court case

Dar es Salaam. The Opposition party, Chadema has expelled its former Zanzibar vice chairman, Mr Said Issa Mohamed, allegedly for breaching the party’s Constitution, regulations and guidelines by taking the party to court.

The decision was made by Chadema’s Pemba Zonal Executive Committee during an emergency meeting held in Chake Chake on Saturday, June 6, 2026, under the chairmanship of the zone’s leader, Mr Omar Nassor.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 7, 2026, Pemba Zonal Secretary, Mr Abdulla Hassan, said the committee met to deliberate on disciplinary issues involving, Mr Mohamed, and assess his conduct against the party’s governing rules.

The committee concluded that Mr Mohamed had violated Chadema’s Constitution, regulations, and guidelines, and resolved to expel him from the party with immediate effect.

“After receiving and discussing the report presented before it, the committee was satisfied that Mr Said Issa Mohamed had violated the party’s Constitution, regulations and guidelines. Consequently, the Pemba Zonal Executive Committee resolved to expel him from membership effective, Saturday, June 6, 2026,” Mr Hassan is quoted in a statement.

He added that from that date, Mr Mohamed would no longer be recognised as a Chadema member, leader or representative at any level of the party.

The expulsion stems from Civil Case No. 8323 of 2025, filed by Mr Mohamed alongside Zanzibar representatives on Chadema’s Board of Trustees, Mr Ahmed Rashid Khamis, and the late Ms Maulida Anna Komu.

The applicants sued Chadema’s Board of Trustees and the party’s Secretary General, alleging an unequal distribution of party assets, resources and funding between Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

According to court documents, they argued that Zanzibar members received a smaller share of financial and logistical support than their Mainland counterparts, undermining equality within the party.

However, on May 28, 2026, the High Court at the Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry struck out the case after finding procedural and legal defects in the statement of claim.

In his ruling, Judge David Ngunyale said the applicants had failed to specify when the alleged violations began, making it impossible for the court to properly determine the cause of action.

The court held that civil pleadings must clearly set out material facts, including timelines of alleged wrongdoing, and therefore dismissed the suit without considering the substance of the claims.

Before the case was struck out, Chadema had already appealed to the Court of Appeal, a move that enabled the party to resume political activities on April 15, 2026.

The party said the legal dispute had significantly disrupted its operations, preventing it from conducting political activities for 309 days while the matter remained before the courts.

The Pemba meeting was attended by Chadema Mainland Vice Chairman, Mr John Heche, and Secretary General, Mr John Mnyika.