Chadema leader, Mbowe, asks for more time to decide on re-election bid

Dar es Salaam. Chadema Chairman Freeman Mbowe has requested 48 reflection hours to decide whether he will stand for reelection in the upcoming intra-party elections.

Senior members of the main opposition party are gearing up to elect their national leaders, including the chairman and vice chairpersons for both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Mbowe’s request follows a meeting of regional chairpersons held at his Mikocheni residence in Dar es Salaam on December 18.

During the gathering, the regional leaders made a compelling appeal for Mbowe to continue leading the party, urging him to pursue another term.

The regional leaders lauded Mr Mbowe's visionary leadership, expressing profound admiration for his pivotal role in Chadema’s growth and development.

They described him as the driving force behind the party's innovation and success, emphasising his relentless efforts to strengthen Chadema from the grassroots level.

His ability to inspire both party members and the broader Tanzanian public was also highlighted as a testament to his impactful leadership.

The Iringa Region Chairman, Mr William Mungai, who spoke on behalf of other regional leaders, said Mr Mbowe’s leadership has been pivotal in transforming Chadema into a formidable political force in the country.

“You have been an exceptional leader, Freeman. Your political acumen draws people to you, and you have made immense personal sacrifices for this cause,” remarked Mr Mungai.

“Your dedication, even at the risk of your safety, is something we all recognize. You’ve invested both time and resources into building Chadema, and those who think they can match your efforts need to wait for another decade,” he insisted.

Mr Mungai also praised Mr Mbowe’s inclusive leadership style, noting that under his guidance, Chadema has welcomed individuals from various political backgrounds.

Some of these individuals, like Tundu Lissu and Zitto Kabwe, have gone on to become prominent political figures.

In his response, Mr Mbowe emphasised that his decision would be driven by the best interests of the party, reiterating that he was not willing to engage in any internal conflicts that could harm Chadema but would enter a battle that would help strengthen it.

He also expressed his concern over the conduct of some of the senior cadres who engage in destructive rhetoric as they seek leadership positions.

He promised to monitor the situation and act accordingly in the days leading up to his final decision.

“I have heard your request, and I ask you to give me 48 hours to reflect before addressing the media on Saturday, December 21, 2024,” Mr Mbowe told regional leaders.

“My promise is that I will enter a battle that will build our party. From now until Saturday, I will closely monitor how things are going. If I see signs of a negative future for the party, I, the commandant, will step in,” he insisted.

He clarified that he was not yet involved in any organised efforts to secure his nomination for another term.

However, he acknowledged the overwhelming support from party members, who have urged him to continue.

He reflected on his struggles and the pressure from his family to step away from politics, noting that despite these challenges, he remained committed to the party's vision.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his decision, the regional leaders were unwavering in their support for Mbowe.

They assured him that their commitment to his leadership remained strong, and they were determined to ensure his reelection.

Mr Mungai said that Mr Mbowe’s innovative contributions to the party—such as the Sangara and G5 operations—have set Chadema apart from other political groups in Tanzania.

“We need someone who leads from the front. When the party faces challenges, Mr Mbowe is always ready to step up and lead the charge,” Mr Mungai said.

“We stand with you, Freeman. Don’t be discouraged by external criticisms. We are committed to ensuring you remain at the helm,” emphasised Mr Mungai.

The party’s vice chairman (Mainland), Tundu Lissu, has already announced his intention to contest the party's top leadership position.

On December 12, Mr Lissu officially declared his candidacy, and on December 17, he collected the nomination form that he returned yesterday.

In a televised interview, Mr Lissu stated that his decision was entirely in line with party constitution and should be viewed as a normal democratic process.

“There is no personal animosity between Mbowe and me. We may differ on some issues, but we both remain united under Chadema’s banner,” Mr Lissu said, emphasising that his candidacy was not a challenge to Mbowe’s leadership but a necessary step in the democratic processes of the party.