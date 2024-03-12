Changes at Tanzania ruling party secretariat as Samia announces new government appointments

Dar es Salaam. In a move signaling ongoing restructuring within the government, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has once again made significant appointments and transfers to key government positions.

A press release from the President's communications directorate at the State House, issued today on March 12, 2024, outlined the latest changes, including the appointment of Mr Anamringi Macha as the Regional Commissioner for Shinyanga.

Mr Macha, formerly the Deputy Secretary General of CCM, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of the appointment of the former Secretary General of CCM, Mr Daniel Chongolo, as the regional commissioner of Songwe over the weekend.

In October last year, the ruling party appointed Paul Makonda as its ideology and publicity secretary, succeeding Ms Sophia Mjema, who was to be assigned other duties.

And, in Tuesday’s changes, President Hassan appointed Ms Christina Mndeme as the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice President (Union and Environment). Ms Mndeme previously occupied the position of Regional Commissioner for Shinyanga.

Mr Japhari Mghamba has been appointed as the district commissioner for Lushoto, transitioning from his previous role as the district executive director of Busega.

Mr Robert Masunya has been appointed as the director of the Iringa District Council, moving from his previous position as a senior officer at the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women, and Children.

Ms Mwashabani Mrope has been appointed as the director of Korogwe Town Council, while Mr Jacob Nkwera takes on the role of director of Bukoba Town Council, leaving his position at the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

Mr Sangai Mambai is appointed as the district commissioner for Busega, while Mr Raymond Mweli assumes the role of district commissioner for Kaliua.

In other transfers, Mr Frederick Dagamiko moves from Songea Municipal Council to become the director of Tanga City Council, and Mr Bashir Muhoja moves from Iringa District Council to become the director for Songea Municipal Council.

Additionally, Mr Toto Mganwa has been transferred from Korogwe Town Council to become the director for Chamwino District Council.