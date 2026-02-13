Cheering, jeering and insulting women with large buttocks could land you in legal trouble

Dodoma. Cheering, jeering or insulting women with large buttocks in public places such as markets and bus terminals has been described as an indecent assault and a criminal offence, with police urging victims to report perpetrators so that legal action can be taken.

A resident of Dodoma, who identified herself as Mwajuma Ramadhani (not her real name), said she has repeatedly experienced humiliation when passing through crowded areas because of her body shape.

“When I entered the market, I heard people shouting, cheering and hurling insults. At first, I didn’t realise they were referring to me, so I turned around to see what was happening. I was deeply hurt when I discovered the noise was directed at me simply because I have large buttocks,” she said.

Mwajuma told The Citizen that the incidents occur frequently, particularly in busy public spaces, where some people cheer at her or sing songs intended to demean her.

“This situation disturbs my peace, but I cannot change who I am. God created me this way. I have accepted myself, yet being cheered at every time I pass by is distressing. My body is natural, but some people mockingly call it ‘Chinese’,” she said.

She said that she makes an effort to dress modestly, especially when going to the market, but the harassment persists.

“I wish something could be done to stop this behaviour. It is serious humiliation, and surprisingly even some fellow women participate,” she said.

A trader at Majengo Market in Dodoma, Ms Neema Ndoje, said such incidents are common, particularly among women who wear short or tight-fitting clothes.

"It is rare to see a woman dressed modestly being jeered at, even if she has large buttocks. Many wear tight or short outfits that expose much of their bodies, prompting young men to whistle and cheer. In the end, the women feel embarrassed and fail to accomplish what brought them to the market,” she said.

However, the Head of the Gender Desk for Women and Children at the Dodoma Regional Police Force, Mr Christer Kayombo, warned that humiliating a woman on the basis of her physical appearance amounts to an indecent assault and a criminal offence.

“It is an indecent assault to cheer at, jeer at, blow kisses at or whistle at a woman as she goes about her daily activities because of her body shape. What offence has she committed? That is God’s creation,” he said.

Mr Kayombo noted that although police are aware such incidents occur in crowded areas, no formal complaints have yet been lodged.

He urged victims to report such acts so that appropriate legal steps can be taken against perpetrators.

“There is no justification for disturbing someone’s peace in public spaces. People were created differently—some tall, some short, some slim, others with large or small buttocks. All are equal,” he said.

At the same time, he called on women to dress modestly in line with cultural norms, arguing that certain types of clothing can contribute to incidents of gender-based humiliation.

“To avoid such situations, women should take responsibility for dressing respectfully. Some wear extremely tight clothes that outline their figures, while others wear garments meant for indoors in public spaces. This can attract unwanted attention,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said the Police Force plans to conduct awareness campaigns in markets and bus terminals to educate the public that such behaviour constitutes gender-based violence and may result in criminal charges if victims decide to pursue legal action.

A psychologist at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Dr Erasto Kano, attributed the behaviour to human psychology, noting that people often react strongly to what they perceive as unusual.

“The human mind is accustomed to what it considers normal. When it encounters something perceived as different, people express surprise and may draw others’ attention to it. In crowded places, this can escalate into cheering, jeering or even inappropriate touching,” he said.

Dr Kano added that the reaction is not limited to women with large buttocks, but can also affect those who are extremely slim, very tall or very short.

He cautioned that while some individuals may choose to ignore such reactions, others may experience stress and a loss of confidence as a result.