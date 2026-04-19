Childhood experiences quietly shape partner choices in adulthood, experts say

Dar es Salaam. Many people believe that choosing a life partner is driven by physical attraction, chance, or current social circumstances.

However, psychological research into relationships suggests that such choices are often shaped much earlier in life — during childhood.

Drawing on various online sources and academic works, experts note that a person’s early life experiences can influence not only who they choose as a partner, but also how they behave within relationships.

Childhood, psychologists say, is not only a period of play and physical growth, but also the first stage in which human beings learn what it means to be loved, ignored, heard or neglected.

From these early experiences, children develop emotional templates that later influence how they love and choose partners in adulthood.

British psychologist John Bowlby emphasised that the early relationship between a child and their caregiver has a lasting impact on emotional development.

He argued that children learn to understand themselves through their relationships with caregivers, famously noting: “What cannot be said to the mother cannot be said to the self.”

This suggests that children who grow up unable to express fear, sadness or emotional needs may later struggle with self-awareness and emotional expression in adult relationships.

Children raised in stable, loving and emotionally secure environments tend to develop a sense that the world is safe and relationships are trustworthy.

By contrast, those who grow up in violent, neglectful or unpredictable environments may internalise the belief that love is something to fear or struggle for.

Such emotional patterns often persist into adulthood and can influence the type of partners people are drawn to — not necessarily because they are suitable, but because they feel familiar.

Attachment theory in romantic relationships

In their book Attached, Amir Levine and Rachel Heller expand attachment theory into adult romantic relationships, arguing that people develop emotional bonding styles in childhood that continue to shape how they love, argue and choose partners.

They note that these patterns are not abstract ideas but powerful forces that influence real-life relationships.

“Attachment styles are not just theoretical concepts; they affect how we love, how we fight, and how we choose our partners,” they write.

This perspective suggests that partner selection is not purely random or based on chance, but often rooted in an emotional history formed early in life.

For instance, a person raised in an inconsistent loving environment may grow up fearing abandonment and later feel drawn to emotionally unavailable partners.

Although such relationships can be painful, they may feel familiar because they reflect earlier emotional experiences.

This may explain why some people repeatedly find themselves in similar difficult relationships despite intending to change.

Without self-awareness, individuals may attribute these patterns to bad luck or misfortune in love, when in fact they are often shaped by deep-rooted emotional templates from childhood.

Changing patterns of partner choice

In Getting the Love You Want, author Harville Hendrix suggests that people often choose partners who unconsciously activate unresolved childhood wounds, in the hope of healing them.

He argues that romantic attraction is frequently influenced by similarities between a partner and early caregivers, particularly in areas linked to emotional pain.

“We are born in relationship, we are wounded in relationship, and we can heal through relationship,” he writes, highlighting both the source of emotional pain and the possibility of recovery.

Challenges arise when individuals are unaware of these unconscious drivers and continue repeating painful relational patterns.

From this perspective, the issue is not simply choosing the “wrong” partner, but lacking awareness of what influences those choices.

Understanding one’s childhood history can prompt deeper reflection: why do I feel lonely even in a relationship? Why am I drawn to emotionally unavailable people? Such questions can mark the beginning of breaking harmful cycles.

Dr Sue Johnson, a clinical psychologist and founder of emotionally focused therapy, stresses that emotional security is a fundamental human need in adult relationships.

In her book Hold Me Tight, she writes: “We are wired to connect; love is not a luxury, it is a survival need.”

This reframes emotional dependence not as weakness, but as a natural human requirement.

According to Dr Johnson, many relationship difficulties are not caused by lack of love, but by fear of rejection or abandonment — fears that often originate in childhood.

When individuals learn to understand and manage these fears, they begin to choose partners based on safety and respect rather than unresolved emotional wounds.

Breaking the cycle

Overall, these psychological perspectives suggest that changing partner choices requires deeper self-awareness.

It is not simply about deciding to change, but about understanding personal history, processing unmet childhood emotional needs, and learning healthier ways of relating.

Encouragingly, change is possible through secure relationships, counselling, and self-reflection.

At a societal level, this discussion underscores the importance of nurturing childhood environments.