Tanzania taps global lessons to strengthen Parliament at IPU meeting

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania says it is drawing lessons from the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to strengthen parliamentary performance and service delivery.

The meeting is taking place in Istanbul, Türkiye, bringing together legislators to discuss governance, peace and digital transformation in parliaments.

Deputy Speaker Daniel Sillo, who is leading Tanzania’s delegation, said the forum offers an opportunity to build cooperation and learn from other legislatures.

“Our Parliament continues to engage with others to strengthen its capacity to serve citizens,” he said in a statement that was made available in Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

He added that exchanges at the Assembly will support improvements in legislative processes and institutional performance.

Tanzania is preparing to host the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha later this year, expected to draw over 2,000 delegates from 183 member parliaments.

Meanwhile, legislator Zeyana Abdallah Hamid took part in a parliamentary forum on health during emergencies. The session focused on maintaining services for women, children and young people during crises.

“Parliaments must ensure that maternal health services, nutrition, immunisation and preventive care continue during emergencies,” she said.

She said this can be achieved through legislation, budget allocation and oversight.

Dr Zeyana reaffirmed Tanzania’s position on maternal and child health, saying access to reproductive health services should be ensured.





At a separate meeting of parliamentary secretaries, Tanzania was represented by Daniel Eliufoo on behalf of the Clerk of the National Assembly.

He outlined progress in digital systems, including the Bunge Online platform and the E-Parliament system, aimed at improving transparency and efficiency.

“Tanzania has continued strengthening its parliamentary systems through digital transformation,” he said.

The country is also promoting the upcoming Assembly in Arusha. Vivian Temi said Tanzania’s pavilion at the meeting has attracted delegates interested in tourism and investment.

She said some visitors have confirmed attendance at the Arusha meeting.