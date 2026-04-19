Firm expands into CNG lorry assembly in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Saturn Corporation Ltd, a prominent truck assembly plant based in Dar es Salaam, has announced plans to expand its production portfolio to include the assembly of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered lorries.

The move is designed to reinforce the firm’s commitment to more efficient and sustainable transport solutions across the country as Tanzania pivots towards domestic gas utilisation.

The company, which currently specialises in the assembly and distribution of heavy- and medium-duty commercial lorries, has already placed orders for its first batch of CNG units set to arrive in the country for assembly.

This development marks a significant milestone in the nation’s automotive industry, aligning with the government’s efforts to promote cleaner energy alternatives.

Announcing the development on Saturday, April 18, 2026, Saturn Corporation’s Chief Operations Officer, Mr Mehul Sachdev, said the transition is both strategic and grounded in operational realities.

He noted that the company is broadening its product offering to respond to the specific needs and rising cost pressures currently facing the transport sector.

“CNG presents a viable alternative to diesel, offering both cost efficiencies and environmental benefits. We see this as a practical extension of our offering, giving our customers more flexibility in how they manage fuel costs while also responding to increasing interest in cleaner energy options,” he said.

Since establishing its assembly plant in 2024, Saturn Corporation has recorded steady growth in both production capacity and market reach, positioning itself as a key player in Tanzania’s automotive assembly space.

The company serves as the official assembler and distributor of China’s Sinotruk, with its primary facility located in the Kigamboni District of Dar es Salaam.

According to the company’s management, the introduction of CNG technology is a core component of a broader long-term strategy to deepen local manufacturing capabilities while aligning with emerging global and local energy trends.

“We are building an operation that is responsive to where the market is heading. Integrating CNG into our assembly line allows us to stay ahead of demand while continuing to deliver reliable and cost-effective transport solutions,” said Mr Sachdev.

The announcement comes at a time when Tanzania is building significant momentum around gas-based transport, following recent indications that the country could assemble its first CNG-powered heavy-duty lorry by 2026.

“Our focus remains on reducing the total cost of ownership for our customers, introducing cleaner mobility solutions, and strengthening local assembly capabilities in Tanzania. Expanding into CNG is a natural progression within that framework,” he noted.

Mr Sachdev further emphasised that the current economic climate makes the shift even more relevant.

“This creates a timely opportunity for the introduction of CNG-powered commercial vehicles, and Saturn intends to play a central role in supporting and accelerating this development,” he added.

The company indicates that initial deployment will focus on commercial transport and logistics, sectors where fuel costs have a direct and often heavy impact on overall profitability.

Expansion into other areas will follow a phased path, guided by market adoption rates and the continued development of gas infrastructure across the country.

The new development builds on Saturn Corporation’s existing operations in Kigamboni, where the company is integrating CNG technology into its established assembly setup.

Through its partnership with Sinotruk, the plant has already created jobs for more than 360 Tanzanians across various roles, including assembly, engineering, quality control, and administration.

The introduction of CNG units is expected to strengthen this employment base further by adding new technical capabilities and expanding opportunities for local technicians to gain specialised skills.

Currently, the Kigamboni facility is one of the largest and most advanced lorry assembly plants in the region.

The plant maintains a capacity to produce up to 22 tractor trucks per day, translating to approximately 536 units per month, reflecting the scale and efficiency of its operations.

This high-volume capability continues to support key sectors of the economy, including construction, mining, logistics, agriculture, and infrastructure development, which are central to Tanzania’s industrial expansion.

As demand continues to build, Saturn plans to scale its output progressively, with a target of reaching cumulative production of 10,000 vehicles by 2027.