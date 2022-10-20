China denies plans to open police stations in Tanzania

The Chinese embassy in Tanzania has denied reports that it is set to open and operate police stations in some African countries where its nationals reside, including Tanzania.

BBC Swahili had reported that China is operating police stations in African countries such as Nigeria, with Tanzania among those it targeted to have the security presence.

The UK-based media house sourced the story from a Nigerian media outlet, but it now turns out that the news was fake - with the original source also recanting its story.

The Chinese Embassy in Tanzania posted on its Twitter page denying the claims, stating that this is a propaganda against its growing Africa-China relations propagated by the Western media.