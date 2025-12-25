Christmas 2025: Religious leaders call for justice, peace, unity, responsible leadership

Dar/Upcountry. As Christians across Tanzania mark Christmas 2025, religious leaders from various denominations delivered a unified message on justice, peace, responsible leadership, social cohesion, and moral renewal, warning that without these values the country risks sliding into division and unrest.

From the Coast Region to Arusha, Tabora, Zanzibar, Dodoma, and Dar es Salaam, clergymen spoke openly on abuse of power, religious intolerance, latent anger among citizens, family responsibility, and the urgent need to connect peace with justice.

At St Mark’s Anglican Church in Sofu, Kibaha, Coast Region, Reverend Rogers Mshuza cautioned leaders against clinging to power, saying the practice fuels hatred, division, and conflict in society.

Related National Christmas sermons focus on 2025 polls and healthcare

Preaching during the Christmas Mass on Thursday, December 25, 2025, he reminded leaders that every authority has a limit and should never be treated as permanent.

“Leadership is a temporary trust given by God, not personal property,” he said.

Rev Mshuza cited the biblical example of King Herod, who ordered the killing of male infants out of fear of losing his throne, as a lesson on the dangers of greed for power.

He stressed that lust for authority leads to unjust decisions and the destruction of social harmony, insisting that God has set seasons for leadership that must be respected.

He also urged Tanzanians to work hard and avoid laziness, warning that idleness pushes people into hardship and forces them into constant migration in search of survival, including moving between churches and residential areas.

In Arusha, Bishop Dr Godson Mollel of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), North Central Diocese, called on parents and guardians to use the end-of-year holidays wisely, reminding them that January comes with school responsibilities.

Speaking at the Christmas Mass at the Arusha City Cathedral, he urged families to enjoy the festive season while remaining mindful of children’s education needs.

“Let today be a day of peace in families. Yes, a day to change the menu and eat with joy, but as we eat, let us remember January and school fees. Let us eat wisely so we can take our children to school,” he said.

Dr Mollel also invited residents of Arusha to attend free heart screening services at Arusha Lutheran Medical Centre (ALMC), popularly known as Selian Hospital, in collaboration with the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), from December 29 2025, to January 2026.

In Tabora, Anglican Bishop Elias Chakupewa strongly condemned the use of religion in politics, saying it breeds conflict among faith communities and threatens Tanzania’s long-standing culture of peace.

Preaching on Christmas Day, he said politicising religion is alien to Tanzania’s traditions.

“Stop completely the practice of mixing religion with politics. It creates conflicts among us. This is not Tanzania’s nature; we are known for peace, love, and unity,” he said.

He urged religious leaders to stop using pulpits to insult other denominations or undermine human dignity, adding that Tanzania remains a model of peace and a refuge for countries torn by prolonged conflict.

“Those of us who have travelled widely know the devastating impact of unrest. Development cannot be realised where there is chaos. Let us not play with the peace we have,” he warned.

In Zanzibar, Archbishop Augustino Shao of the Roman Catholic Diocese said many people appear calm outwardly but carry anger in their hearts, warning that such suppressed emotions may lead to dangerous outcomes.

In his Christmas message, he said true peace is a prerequisite for meaningful dialogue on justice.

“People are silent, but that does not mean they are at peace. In their hearts, there is anger, and the end of such anger is not good,” he said.

He added that while justice builds lasting peace, citizens must first create an atmosphere of peace to allow genuine dialogue.

“If we are divided, each group starting wars and arguments, we will never have fruitful discussions that bring progress,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Bishop Dickson Kaganga of the Zanzibar International Church Centre (ZICC) Kariakoo called on Christians and non-Christians alike to uphold unity, moderation, and compassion during the festive season.

“Let peace and unity be our pillars. Christmas should remind us of love, as God loved the world and gave His only Son,” he said.

He warned against excessive indulgence and urged people to celebrate modestly while remembering the needy.

In Dodoma, Archbishop Japheth Mapogo of the Pentecostal Bible Fellowship Church in Tanzania (PBFCT) said Tanzania must repent following the events of October 29, 2025, to sustain peace.

Preaching during the Christmas Mass at Maranatha Christian Centre in Dodoma Makulu, he said Jesus Christ is the King of Peace and has the power to protect the nation.

“Tanzania should not fear. We have a mighty God, the Prince of Peace, who has never abandoned His people,” he said.

He urged the nation to repent and seek God’s mercy, saying every crisis has an underlying reason.

He also prayed for national leaders, asking God to strengthen them to complete their terms without losing hope.

In Dar es Salaam, Archbishop Juda Thaddeus Ruwa’ichi of the Catholic Archdiocese delivered a hard-hitting sermon during a Christmas Eve Mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral on December 24, 2025, saying many Tanzanians neither support justice nor advocate for it.

He argued that many citizens claim to stand for peace while ignoring justice.

“Many Tanzanians, due to ignorance or being misled, pretend to be advocates of justice,” he said, stressing that peace and justice are inseparable gifts rooted in Jesus Christ.

“If you want to boast of being a person of peace, commit yourself to fighting for justice, to speaking the truth and doing what pleases God,” he told worshippers.