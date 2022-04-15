Climate change has affected seasonal rains in Tanzania, says TMA

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has said ongoing climate change across the world and Tanzania in general has affected climate systems and seasonal rains.

TMA director general Ms Agnes Kijazi said that recently there were prolonged periods of dry spells in March leading to suppressed rainfall especially in most areas of northern coast and north eastern highlands.

“The prolonged dry spell was caused by the occurrence of several tropical cyclones in the Mozambique channel that occurred further south of the position that could have enhanced rainfall in the country,” she said.

She made the remarks during a meeting with journalists to address them on the impacts of climate change on climate systems and 2022 seasonal rains.

“Likewise sudden changes in Sea surface temperature (SSTs) emerged over the East African coast and Eastern part of the Indian Ocean. The sudden changes in SSTs rarely occur due to the tendency of oceans to conserve heat for long periods of time. However, this has been caused by the impacts of Climate Change.”

According to her, the occurrence of Tropical cyclones and changes in SSTs contributed to holding the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) over the southern part of the country whereby it usually commence its movement to northern parts of the country in early March.

This situation has led to disruptions of the evolution of climate systems which affected the progress of 2022 rains

Ms Kijazi stressed that during the remaining period of the rainy season, climate systems will be warmer than average SSTs in the eastern Indian Ocean and cooling of SSTs in the western Indian Ocean along the East African coast and thus suppressing moisture influxes towards the country.

“This condition is likely to cause below normal-to-normal rains over the northern coast, northeastern highlands and some areas of Mara, Simiyu and Shinyanga regions. However, normal to above normal rains are expected to continue over the northern part of Kigoma (Kibondo and Kakonko districts), Kagera, Geita and Mwanza regions. It should be noted that events of heavy rains might occur despite suppressed rainfall conditions expected during 2022.”

These rains are expected to cease between the first and second week of May, 2022 over the northern coast, while over north-eastern highlands cessation is expected between the second and third week of May, 2022. Also, cessation over Lake Victoria basin is expected between the third and fourth week of May, 2022.

She advised farmers to apply agronomic practices that adhere to climatic smart agriculture, technologies and techniques available, and seek advice from extension officers in their areas.

She said, “Communities are advised to prepare good plans for sustainable use of water resources and conservation of animal feeds.”



