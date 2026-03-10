Coalition demands probe into allegations raised by Mbulu woman

Dar es Salaam. A coalition of women-led organisations has called for an independent investigation into serious allegations raised by a woman during a recent public meeting in Mbulu District, Manyara Region, saying the claims touch on issues of sexual violence, medical negligence and the protection of vulnerable citizens.

The Tanzania Dadas Rise Coalition (TDRC), which brings together leaders from 48 civil society organisations advocating for the rights of girls and young women, said the allegations raised by Ms Teresia Teofili require careful scrutiny by competent authorities to establish the facts and ensure justice where necessary.

Ms Teofili raised concerns during a rally convened by Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, relating to her health, personal safety and the welfare of her child.

In her testimony, she alleged that she experienced severe bleeding after delivering her baby at a district hospital without receiving adequate medical assistance from the attending doctor.

She further claimed that when she raised concerns about the treatment, she was dismissed and labelled mentally unstable by a medical practitioner without undergoing a formal psychiatric evaluation.

Ms Teofili also alleged that she had been subjected to repeated acts of rape by young men in her community and that when she attempted to report the incidents to the police, her complaints were not taken seriously.

Although Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has already ordered an investigation into the matter, the coalition has called for an independent, impartial and timely inquiry, as well as immediate medical and psychosocial support for Ms Teofili and her child.

It also urged relevant authorities to review the allegations thoroughly and ensure appropriate action is taken if any wrongdoing is established.

Speaking during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday March 10, 2026, coalition representatives said the call for an investigation is aimed at safeguarding the dignity of citizens and strengthening accountability within public institutions.

Addressing journalists, coalition representative Ms Magdalena Gisse said the gravity of the allegations requires a thorough and impartial investigation.

“The issues raised involve extremely serious allegations including sexual violence, medical negligence, mental health stigma and child neglect. These matters require responses that reflect the gravity and sensitivity of such concerns,” she said while reading the coalition’s statement.

Ms Gisse added that although national leaders often interact with citizens during public meetings, the concerns raised by Ms Teofili should now be addressed through appropriate investigative and legal processes.

The coalition said the purpose of the investigation should be to determine whether any laws were violated and to ensure that the rights of all individuals involved are protected.

Another coalition member, Ms Consolata Chikoti, noted that if confirmed, the alleged acts of rape would constitute criminal offences under Tanzanian law, particularly under provisions of the Penal Code and the Sexual Offences Special Provisions Act (SOSPA).

“These laws require law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations of sexual violence promptly and effectively,” she said.

The coalition also raised concerns over the reported medical complications following childbirth.

Another coalition member, Ms Esther Liukal said the allegations relating to the denial of adequate medical assistance during delivery raise issues that require professional review by relevant medical authorities.

“Failure to provide adequate medical assistance during childbirth may endanger a patient’s life and violate fundamental principles of medical ethics,” she said, noting that health practitioners are required to uphold professional standards of care.

Another concern highlighted by the coalition relates to the handling of mental health matters.

Ms Naomi Abeid, also a member, said the reported labelling of Ms Teofili as mentally unstable without proper psychiatric evaluation raises questions about the protection of mental health rights.

“Treatment should only occur following proper diagnosis by qualified medical professionals and with respect for the dignity of the individual,” she said.

The coalition also pointed to possible child welfare concerns, including the alleged failure of the father to provide parental support.

According to Ms Abeid, Tanzanian law requires parents to provide maintenance for their children, including food, healthcare, shelter and education.