Tanzania's Mo Dewji still East Africa’s richest man despite $100m wealth drop

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji has maintained his position as the richest man in East Africa and Central Africa despite dropping two places in the latest ranking of Africa’s billionaires, released by Forbes.

According to the list published on Monday, March 9, 2026, Mr Dewji is now ranked 14th among Africa’s richest individuals, with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion (about Sh5.4 trillion).

Before the release of the 2026 ranking, Mr Dewji was placed 12th in the previous list published on December 8, 2025, when his wealth was estimated at $2.2 billion (about Sh5.7 trillion).

Despite the drop in ranking, Mr Dewji remains the youngest billionaire in Africa and continues to be the richest individual in the East and Central Africa region, according to the list.

His wealth is largely derived from investments through the MeTL Group, which operates in sectors including textiles, wheat and maize flour milling, edible oils, soap, sugar, beverages and sisal trading.

While Mr Dewji slipped two places in the ranking, Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, moved up one position from ninth place in December to eighth.

Mr Motsepe’s net worth increased to $4.3 billion (about Sh11 trillion), up from $3.6 billion (about Sh9 trillion) recorded in December 2025.

The list continues to be topped by Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote, whose wealth has risen to $28.5 billion (about Sh74 trillion). In December last year, Dangote’s fortune was estimated at $25.6 billion (about Sh66 trillion).