Constitutional reforms demand greets President Samia’s visit in the US

Dar es Salaam. The demand for Constitutional reforms was on Sunday among the messages that greeted President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visit in the United States, after some Tanzanians living in there came out with placards outside the embassy, with various messages seeking the attention of the Head of State.

The protestors who were in their tens were also demanding for dual citizenship, and expulsion of illegal Members of Parliament among other issues.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressing Tanzanians living in the United States. PHOTO |STATE HOUSE

In response to the placards, President Samia who was addressing Tanzanians in Diaspora said she had seen the messages displayed by the protestors.

“The good thing is that when I was coming here I found my ‘children’ lined up with their posters and T-shirts I told them I have seen them. But it is their right to say we should listen to them.

"I have read their posters and T-shirts and their messages, so the political situation is fine and all these matters are being dealt with by task force,” she said amid applause.

Other posters showed pictures of Azory Gwanda, Freeman Mbowe is not a terrorist, Lissu accompanied by a question, ‘who shot the vice chairman of Chadema, mainland?’.

"We are outside the embassy waiting for President Samia Suluhu Hassan to deliver the message of 'Constitutional change now',” one of the protestors is heard saying.

“Aquiline needs justice, who shot Tundu Lissu, Azory Gwanda and Madeleka (Peter). Many things happened in the past that President Samia should answer, we are outside the embassy waiting for her, it is a peaceful protest, "said one protester.

In the videos that have circulated on social media, at the main entrance of Tanzania House, ​​the protestors are raised their voices after seeing various government officials coming from the embassy including Finance ministers Mwigulu Nchemba, and Saada Mkuya.

Others also seen in the video include Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Ashatu Kijaji, the director of Presidential communications Zuhura Yunus and other government officials who are part of the president’s entourage.

On April 14 this year, the Secretary of the Task Force, Sisty Nyahoza said the force welcomes comments within 31 days on the nine areas analyzed by the force, including the issue of the New Constitution.








