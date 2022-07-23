Construction of Arusha - Holili road to cost Sh920 billion

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. After a colourful opening of the Arusha Bypass yesterday, the focus now is on the Arusha-Holili road.

Japan, through its international cooperation agency (Jica), will finance the construction of the 110-kilometre highway.

This was announced here by Works and Transport minister Makame Mbarawa during an event attended by the regional leaders.

Without giving details, Prof Mbarawa said Jica has promised to finance upgrading of the road to a dual carriageway.

The mega civil works will include construction of a new bridge across Kikafu River to replace the current one built in the 1950s.

The Arusha-Holili road is part of the 240-kilometre regional highway that extends to Voi in Kenya and tentative estimates are that it is being upgraded at a total cost of $400 million.

The 42.4 kilometre Arusha Bypass or the East Africa Road was unveiled during a well-attended ceremony at Ngaramtoni on the outskirts of the city.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya cut the tape at exactly 12:15pm to open the highway.

Also present were Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi and President Hassan Sheikh Mahamud of Somalia.

Rwanda and DR Congo were represented by the prime ministers Eduardo Ngirente and Jean Michel Same Lukonde respectively. President Salvar Kiir of South Sudan was represented by his minister for Presidential Affairs Marial Benjamin.

President Kenyatta said efficient road networks would boost economic activities and hence reduce poverty among the populace. “Basic infrastructure is key to prosperity,” he said, before he and President Hassan unveiled the multi-billion road project.

President Hassan said given its size, Tanzania is set to benefit most from the infrastructure projects being implemented under the regional cooperation initiative. The ByPass which skirts the city on its western and southern fringes is part of projects initiated by the East African Community (EAC).

Tanroads CEO Rogatus Mativila said a total of Sh197 billion was spent on the project including construction of seven bridges.

President Hassan said Tanzania was keen to trade with her neighbours and that this can be demonstrated with the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) now under construction.

“The SGR will enable us to link us with Burundi, Rwanda and the DR Congo and ease transportation of cargo,” she stated.

She challenged the communities living near upgraded transport infrastructure to utilise them by setting up business outlets.

However, the President may have been told of how the new road has radically changed the landscape of the hitherto barren suburbs south of Arusha.

Besides increased social services, the once dusty area has seen rapid growth with sprouting of modern houses, shopping centres and entertainment joints.

Yesterday’s ceremony is the third in which the EAC heads of state have convened to launch the regional road projects.

In early 2008, they were at Lengijave, a short distance from yesterday’s venue to unveil construction of the 243-km Arusha-Athi River road also constructed under the EAC Road Project.

In March 2016, they were at Tengeru for the laying down of a foundation stone for upgrading a 14-km Arusha-Tengeru section of the highway to Moshi to a dual carriageway.