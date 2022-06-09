Controversy surfaces over Burigi-Chato national park naming

By George Helahela More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A tug of war is simmering over entrance revenues for the Burigi-Chato National Park between Biharamulo District in Kagera Region and Chato District in Geita Region.

This came out in the open yesterday when a legislator demanded to know the wisdom behind the naming of the wildlife protected area.

The National Park -- which is located close to Lake Victoria and surrounded by Kagera River while encompassing Lake Burigi - was established in 2019.

Its establishment was initiated during President John Magufuli’s administration, whereby some wild animals from other parks were transferred to the area.

But speaking during President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s stopover in Biharamulo District on her way to Bukoka District, West Biharamulo lawmaker Ezra Chiwelesa said people of Biharamulo were unhappy with the name given to the national park.

Their unhappiness, according to him, stemmed from the fact that the name suggested that the national park was located in Chato while in fact, it was largely in Biharamulo.

Its current name, he said, meant that revenues from the tourist attraction was meant for Chato District.

“The park was established after merging Biharamulo Game Reserve and Kiwisu Game Reserve in Chato so the people of Biharamulo claim they have been deprived of their reserve. After all, while they have been deprived of their reserve, why should it be located just about 10 kilometres away from their land and yet it is known as Chato?” he asked.

He said with its closeness to Biharamulo, there was no way that one would enter the National Park without passing through the area [Biharamulo].

“Its entrance gate is located about 80km from Biharamulo. This could make tourists get tired due to the long distance they have to cover,” he added.

He asked President Hassan to change the name of the park and locate another entrance gate from Biharamulo District.

“Our request is that the park should be named Burigi because that [Burigi] is actually the name of the lake found in the middle of two games reserves that were merged. We also request another entrance gate to be allocated here in Biharamulo so that visitors could not go far past here,” he requested.

Responding, President Hassan said there was no controversy in the name of the park, noting that the issue of entrance gate would be resolved.

“Concerning the Burigi issue, there is no controversy in the name because I know the park is called Burigi but the gate issue I am going to work on,” she said.