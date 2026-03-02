Convicted former District Executive Director for Simanjiro dies in prison

Simanjiro. Former Simanjiro District Executive Director (DED), Samwel Gunzah, has died while serving a 20-year prison sentence following his conviction on corruption and abuse of office charges.

The current Simanjiro District Executive Director (DED), Gracian Makota, confirmed on Monday, March 2, 2026, that Gunzah had passed away while in custody in Dodoma after a period of illness.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that I have received information about the death of our colleague Gunzah, who served as DED of the council from 2021 to 2023,” said Mr Makota.

Gunzah had been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of corruption and economic sabotage.

He later filed an appeal at the High Court of Tanzania's Manyara Registry, which upheld the 20-year sentence. The ruling was delivered on February 6, 2026, by Judge Devota Kamuzora.

According to the court’s decision, he was to continue serving the 20-year sentence for corruption and abuse of office.

Gunzah was initially convicted by Resident Magistrate Charles Uiso at the Simanjiro District Court on September 18, 2025. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on the first count and two years on the second count of abuse of office, with the sentences ordered to run concurrently.

In a separate case involving allegations of receiving Sh5 million in corrupt payments and abuse of office, Gunzah was acquitted.

The case, which was heard before Senior Resident Magistrate Onesimo Nicodemo at the Simanjiro District Court, ended with his acquittal on those charges.

Meanwhile, some residents of Simanjiro District have expressed sadness over his death, describing him as humble and sociable outside official duties.

A motorcycle taxi rider in Orkesumet, Mr John Alfonsi, said that outside the office, one would hardly recognise that Gunzah was a district executive director.