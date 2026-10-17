Copra crowned top public institution for food innovations

Tanga. The Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (Copra) has emerged as the overall winner in the public institutions category at the national World Food Day exhibition in Tanga Region.

The authority won the top award after demonstrating innovation in promoting pulse consumption, adding value to produce and educating the public on proper nutrition.

Speaking after receiving the award, which Copra has won for the second consecutive year, Director of Institutional Services, Mr Martin Sapanjo, representing the authority’s director general, said the authority had every reason to celebrate the achievement.

He attributed the victory to hard work and the innovative activities showcased at Copra’s pavilion throughout the exhibition.

Mr Sapanjo said key activities that contributed to the victory included cooking demonstrations featuring legume-based recipes using lentils, Bambara nuts and green grams, prepared by local women entrepreneurs from Tanga.

The initiative enabled visitors to explore economic opportunities in pulse production while sampling the dishes.

“Copra continued to promote domestic pulse consumption to expand the local market for farmers and improve public health across the country,” he said.

Mr Sapanjo also said Copra used the exhibition to bring together entrepreneurs and value chain stakeholders, particularly those involved in processing and value addition, to showcase products and market opportunities in the agricultural sector.

In addition, the authority organised a stakeholder dialogue bringing together players in the spice value chain to address challenges related to production, storage and market access, while clarifying key regulatory issues affecting the industry.

He added that the victory would motivate Copra to strengthen collaboration with agricultural stakeholders to promote value addition, increase domestic consumption and contribute towards achieving national nutrition goals.