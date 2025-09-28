Dar es Salaam ranked fourth among world’s top megacities for intelligent infrastructure

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s commercial capital has been ranked fourth among the world’s megacities with the most intelligent infrastructure, according to a new study by Safwan Bashundhara Global (SBG).

The report places Dar es Salaam alongside global leaders such as London, Paris, and São Paulo, underscoring its rapid urban growth and increasing focus on sustainable infrastructure.

The recognition comes as the global infrastructure market, valued at $3.78 trillion in 2024, is projected to grow to $5.62 trillion by 2031.

With more than 830 million people now living in megacities, the study highlights the central role infrastructure plays in shaping urban resilience, economic opportunity, and quality of life.

A rising African hub

With a projected 2025 population of 8.56 million, Dar es Salaam received an overall infrastructure score of 8.39/10, ranking fourth globally.

The city was particularly praised for its environmental infrastructure, scoring 8.21/10, the second-highest among the top ten cities.

The strong performance reflects recent investments in sustainability, including efforts to cut emissions and strengthen waste management systems.

Analysts say such initiatives are vital for a city that remains one of Africa’s fastest-growing urban centres.

Yet challenges persist. Dar es Salaam recorded the lowest mobility score among the top-ranked cities, 2.87/10, pointing to ongoing struggles in public transport, traffic congestion, and connectivity.

Urban experts warn that, unless tackled, mobility could become a bottleneck for growth and livability.

Global benchmarks

According to the SBG rankings, London, United Kingdom, secured first place with an overall score of 9.35/10.

Its performance was largely driven by world-class environmental infrastructure, which earned a near-perfect 9.17/10.

However, London also posted one of the lowest global air quality ratings, just 0.04/10, exposing an area of concern despite its otherwise strong infrastructure.

Paris, France, ranked second with an overall score of 9.02/10. The French capital stood out for robust transport systems, scoring 6.23/10, and relatively strong health service accessibility at 4.42/10.

São Paulo, Brazil, came third with an overall score of 8.44/10. The South American megacity excelled in health service accessibility, scoring 4.63/10, but its overall performance was weakened by a comparatively low 3.59/10 in environmental infrastructure.

Dar es Salaam’s position ahead of Kinshasa, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, New York, and Bengaluru signals its emergence as a regional leader in sustainable urban development.

Why infrastructure matters

Safwan Sobhan, Founder and Chairman of SBG, underscored the importance of smart and resilient urban planning:

“In today’s rapidly developing world, the resilience and intelligence of a megacity’s infrastructure has never been so important. Cities that invest in all vital aspects of infrastructure are not only protecting their residents but also setting global examples for sustainable urban living.”

He added that transport remains the most pressing challenge:

“Mobility underpins every aspect of a city’s growth. Greener transport systems and real-time data solutions are helping the most visionary cities reduce congestion, cut pollution, and ensure no community is left behind.”

Challenges and opportunities ahead

Dar es Salaam’s inclusion among the world’s top four megacities is both an achievement and a responsibility.

While its environmental infrastructure is strong, its mobility challenges demand urgent reforms.

Projects such as the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) have laid foundations for better public transport.

But with population growth and rising car ownership, experts argue the city must expand bus and rail systems, modernise roads, and adopt smart mobility technologies.

Analysts say this would not only reduce congestion but also boost productivity, cut inequality, and enhance Dar es Salaam’s global competitiveness.

The city’s high ranking underscores its progress and potential as an African megacity of the future.

The next step will be consolidating environmental gains while addressing mobility weaknesses.