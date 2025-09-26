CCM candidate, Samia, vows to turn Mchinga into agribusiness epicentre

Lindi. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is also the CCM presidential candidate, has pledged to deepen government investment in agribusiness and rural development, promising to transform Mchinga into a hub of economic growth and food security.

Addressing a campaign rally in Mchinga yesterday, President Hassan said her administration is committed to making agriculture fully commercial, enabling communities to rise out of poverty while contributing meaningfully to the national economy.

“We are moving away from farming as a survival activity. Now, every type of farming, even food crops, must be viewed as commercial. We want our farmers to profit, to thrive, and to compete in both regional and international markets,” she said.

The President noted that her government has already invested Sh30.3 billion in irrigation projects to help farmers reduce reliance on rainfall.

She also reaffirmed the continuation of subsidised fertilisers and inputs, particularly for cashew farming, to boost both quality and output.

“Our initial systems were difficult to accept, but once they were understood, they began working well for our farmers,” she explained.

Other measures announced include the construction of a modern market in Mchinga for vegetable and horticultural producers, support for seaweed farming, especially among women, and the establishment of a processing plant to add value to seaweed.

In the livestock sector, she pledged subsidised vaccinations, with farmers covering half the cost, while poultry vaccines would be free.

New cattle dips would also be built across the region.

On fisheries, the government has already disbursed Sh722 million in loans for modern fishing boats, with further investment planned to expand the sector.

The President also promised improvements in water access through the Napa–Mchinga project, which will be expanded to reach an additional 10 villages, alongside new wells to guarantee year-round clean water.

She said more than five health centres and one dispensary have already been built in the constituency, with two operational, while 5,000 new health workers are being recruited, some of whom will be posted in Mchinga.

In education, she cited the construction of seven primary and five secondary schools, with staff housing prioritised to ease commuting challenges for teachers.

On infrastructure, President Hassan promised to upgrade roads to gravel or tarmac standard, and announced plans for a truck terminal in Mchinga to stimulate local commerce.

She also pledged to tackle human-wildlife conflict with additional rangers and drone surveillance to prevent elephants from destroying farms and homes.

She urged residents to give her another mandate to “continue the work of restoring the dignity of the Tanzanian citizen, built on compassion, stability, and shared prosperity.”

Also speaking, CCM parliamentary candidate for Mchinga, Mrs Salma Kikwete, highlighted progress achieved under President Hassan, including water access, improved health services, expanded education facilities, bridges, and electrification.

She noted that 15 villages had been connected to electricity, up from two, and said only 38 sub-villages remain unconnected out of 236.

She also cited loans worth over Sh100 million disbursed to 36 groups and urged expansion of economic empowerment programmes and TASAF coverage.

Mrs Kikwete further called for greater investment in youth development, sports, and women’s empowerment through seaweed farming, while echoing residents’ concerns over elephant invasions.

CCM Secretary-General Dr Asha-Rose Migiro said the development gains under President Hassan were “more than enough reason to re-elect her.”