Dar resident dies instantly in horrific train accident

Dar es Salaam. A Dar es Salaam resident, Salehe Jinga, popularly known as Karosi, has died after being hit by a passenger train in Tabata Mwananchi, in the country’s commercial capital.

The accident occurred at around 7:00 am today, Monday, February 23, 2026, as the deceased, estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old, was crossing the railway line while a passenger train travelled from Mabibo towards Buguruni.

Eyewitnesses said the train sounded its horn repeatedly to warn him, but he continued crossing the tracks before being struck and dragged for several feet, dying at the scene from severe injuries.

A woman, working as a food vendor nearby, said she witnessed the incident.

“I saw him crossing the railway while the train was hooting loudly. It was very close to him. Suddenly, it hit him and dragged him. His body was badly broken, with different parts separated. He died on the spot,” she said, requesting anonymity.

Information confirmed by his colleagues indicates that the deceased was a resident of Buguruni and an employee of Oilcom Tanzania, a station near the accident scene.

“He is our colleague at Oilcom. His name is Salehe Jinga, alias Karosi. He lives in Buguruni. After the accident, officers from the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) arrived, checked on him, and said they were handling the matter,” said one co-worker who did not identify himself.

A Mwananchi reporter who visited the scene found the body lying beside the railway line, covered with a cloth, as residents gathered nearby.