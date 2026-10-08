Dar’s Kalito's Way Group unveils new Thursday night experience across three venues

Dar es Salaam. Kalito's Way Group (KWG) is introducing a new Thursday night entertainment concept that will see its three venues offer distinct experiences as part of an initiative aimed at giving revellers a different reason to step out on Thursdays.

Called Kionjo Chetu, or Thursday Takeover, the initiative brings together Kuku Kuku, Samaki Samaki and Wavuvi Kempu, with each venue taking a different approach to the night.

The programme will begin on October 8, 2026 with KWG presenting Thursday as a dedicated entertainment night across its venues rather than a single event at one location.

At Samaki Samaki, the Thursday experience will be known as Toroka Uje, beginning at 10pm. According to KWG, the venue has changed its look and activities for the new programme, with new elements prepared specifically for Thursday nights.

The group said the changes are intended to give customers a different experience from the moment they arrive, with the venue encouraging revellers to see what has been prepared for the new Thursday programme.

At Wavuvi Kempu, Thursday will take on a completely different identity through Purple Thursdays.

The concept will be built around the colour purple, with the venue's lighting and presentation following the theme. Even the DJ will be dressed in purple as part of the experience, making the colour central to the night rather than simply a branding element.

Meanwhile, Kuku Kuku will draw inspiration from Tokyo and Japanese culture through its Tokyo Thursdays concept.

The venue plans to incorporate Tokyo-inspired elements and activities into its Thursday programme, giving the night its own identity while adding another option for customers moving between KWG's venues.

KWG said the three experiences are connected through its Route 360 concept, which allows customers to move between its branches and choose where they want to spend their Thursday night.

The idea means a customer can start the evening at one KWG venue before moving to another to experience a different theme, with the three locations forming part of the group's wider Thursday programme.

KWG said the initiative is part of its broader plans to bring more creativity into its events and build experiences that give customers something to remember beyond a single night out.

The group said its ambition is eventually to make the concept an everyday experience at KWG, with customers leaving its venues with stories to tell about their time there.