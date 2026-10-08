EAC ministers agree new strategy to curb cross-border disease outbreaks

Arusha. East African Community (EAC) health ministers have agreed on new regional measures to prevent, detect and rapidly respond to disease outbreaks crossing national borders, as Kenya steps up its response after confirming its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease.

Kenya confirmed the case on October 6 after a Kenyan national who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) travelled through Uganda to Nairobi, where he was admitted to hospital and later died. Kenyan authorities have identified 28 contacts and are tracing passengers and crew members who travelled on the same flight.

The development has highlighted the importance of coordinated surveillance and rapid response systems across the region, particularly given the movement of people between EAC member states.

The measures were agreed at the 26th Ordinary Meeting of the EAC Sectoral Council of Ministers responsible for Health, held in Arusha, where ministers also reviewed several regional health programmes, including a framework for monitoring health-related decisions and the EAC Joint Medical Supplies Procurement System.

According to an EAC statement issued on Thursday, October 8, 2026, the chairperson of the council, Dr Ayume Charles, who represented Uganda’s Health Minister, said health challenges did not respect national borders, making regional cooperation essential to building resilient health systems.

“Health sovereignty is very important for our region and Africa as a whole. We must strengthen and invest in local manufacturing of medical supplies to reduce dependence on imports,” Dr Ayume said.

The council noted progress in implementing the joint procurement system, saying all eight EAC member states had been onboarded and trained to use the digital platform.

The system is expected to improve access to medicines, vaccines and other essential medical supplies while supporting regional production.

The ministers also stressed the importance of timely sharing of health information through digital systems to strengthen disease surveillance and accountability.

They said a new regional system for sharing information on health emergencies and disease outbreaks would support evidence-based decision-making and enable countries to respond more quickly to emerging threats.

To strengthen early disease detection, the EAC said it had established a network of 10 mobile laboratories in seven member states, strategically positioned in border and other high-risk areas, including Beni, Busia, Nimule-Elegu, Kobero and Bwera.

The laboratories have supported responses to Ebola, Marburg, Covid-19 and Mpox outbreaks.

The EAC plans to expand the network from the current 10 mobile laboratories to 34 by the end of 2027.

The ministers also reviewed progress in establishing EAC Centres of Excellence for medical education, specialised healthcare and research.

Among the proposals discussed was the establishment of an EAC Centre of Excellence for Climate Change and Health in South Sudan.

The meeting also discussed resource mobilisation for newly established centres in Tanzania focusing on organ transplantation, blood diseases, and oral and dental health sciences.

EAC Secretary-General Ambassador Stephen Mbundi called for continued investment in surveillance and early-detection systems to protect the region’s economies, communities and integration agenda.