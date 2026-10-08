Lessons from Rwanda on managing human settlements

Towards the end of September, I had the privilege of travelling to Kibeho, Rwanda, as part of a religiously sponsored tour. Kibeho, is a small town in south-western Rwanda, some, 160 km from the Country’s capital city, Kigali (pronounced Chigali).

Kibeho is now famous for religious pilgrimages ever since the 1980s when heavenly Marian apparitions appeared to three school girls, Alphonsine Mumureke, Nathalie Mukamazimpaka, and Marie-Claire Mukangango, who reported visions of the Virgin Mary, who identified herself as Nyina wa Jambo (Mother of the Word). The sites of the apparitions, the related water spring deep in the valley, and one of the girls (now in her early 60s) are centres of devotion. Pilgrims flock onto Kibeho especially in the months of August and November, from all parts of the World, including Europe, to benefit from the bounties associated with these apparitions.

In 2001, the Catholic Church officially recognized these visions, making Kibeho the only Vatican-approved Marian apparition site on the African continent. Pilgrims visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows to pray, collect holy water from a nearby spring, and attend mass, with the main annual feast day held on November 28. Masses are conducted in various languages including Kinyarwanda, Kiswahili, English and French; and clergy are there to offer explanations and spiritual services.

Kibeho also has it share of the sites reminding one of the sad genocides of 1994, due to the massacre at a displaced persons camp in 1995. There are local mass burial and memorial sites honouring the victims. The message conveyed, when one visits these sites where thousands of human remains are preserved, is: “Never again”.

From a human settlements point of view, Kibeho is a clean town, well-tailored to the needs of pilgrims. Not far from Kibeho is the town of Huye (which has also gone by the name of Butare and Astrida), a former administrative headquarters and now famous as Rwanda’s education centre. On independence in 1962, Huye was a primary contender to become the national capital, but Kigali was chosen instead due to its central location.

Driving through Rwanda to and from Kibeho from the border post of Rusumo (with the falls on river Kagera nearly), one appreciates why the country is proudly called “the Land of a Thousand Hills” (le pays des mille collines) because its amazing, high-altitude landscape, is filled with ever-rolling green ridges, steep valleys, and terraced farms. The hills are mainly green planted with trees, and the valleys and lower parts of the hills are cultivated mainly in form of irrigation. Unlike is the case in many urban areas of developing countries, the valleys in Rwanda are not used for informal settlements, but mainly for agriculture.

The cleanliness in Kibeho is replicated throughout the country as far as one can gauge from the 262 km drive (one way), which our trip covered, between Kibeho and the Rusumo border, with Tanzania. While in Kibeho, I made an experiment of walking some 10 km along the main road to Huye. Only once did I see an empty bottle thrown in a drain. No roadside garbage, or road sand and other debris. The drains are spotlessly clean. No wonder, Kigali remains the cleanest city in Africa, driven by strict anti-littering laws, a plastic bag ban, and the monthly community clean-up programme, locally known as Umuganda.

The roads are designed and constructed to high standards, in terms of width, thickness, provision for non-motorists, and drains. The road finishing (for the tarmacked roads) is impressive, the painting clear (not faded), and road signs and straights, complete and well aligned. Rails on the bridge sides are in most cases intact, complete, not damaged and left like that for eternity. There was hardly any repair patches on the roads.

Traffic rules are well-observed; and for some of us from Tanzania and Uganda, it was an unbelievable sight, to see all motorcyclists wearing protective helmets and having an extra helmet for their passengers; and, not over-loading (mshikaki); and, surprise of surprises, stopping at traffic lights and not driving on pedestrian parts or pavements. Motorists observe speed limits, and do not overtake recklessly (There are thousands of working of speed cameras). We were told that punishment for breaking traffic rules is severe, instant, and without the option for side-negotiations.

Our route took us through a part of Kigali, and yes, traffic jams were experienced, and one could see informal settlements growing uphill from some of the valleys, so issues are there.

Our urban administrators have a lot to learn from Rwanda, especially in areas of cleanliness which is not based on irregular operations, but which is founded on popular acceptance and culture, supported by professional waste management systems addressing the whole cycle from waste generation, sorting, storage, transportation and (sanitary) disposal.

Our road engineers can learn how roads are designed, constructed and maintained to benefit all users, to last long; and to how to undertake immediate repair when needed, repairs that are not done today, and damaged tomorrow. Environmentalists may learn how to keep Tanzania ever-green. Conservationists have a lot to learn especially on how to protect local history for the wider world.

Overall, a life of discipline and observance of the rule of law, is what makes Rwanda stand out.