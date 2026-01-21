Dar to host Toyota IST owners’ festival

Winners will receive prizes including Sh100 million and a brand-new Toyota IST vehicle.
In addition, the most stylish couples who attend the festival will also receive special prizes.
“The IST Festival, themed ‘Vimba na Gari Yako’, will be unique. Apart from entertainment, there will be health screening services, including heart check-ups conducted by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI),” Mr Chalamila said.
He added that the event aims to bring together Dar es Salaam residents at the start of the year, following the general election period, through a large social gathering centred on car culture.
Dar es Salaam Mayor Nurdin Billal said the festival will also feature live performances by various artists, barbecues and other entertainment activities.
“Since it is Valentine’s Day, couples who attend and stand out will receive prizes. The overall winner will walk away with Sh100 million, and details of the racing routes will be announced,” he said.