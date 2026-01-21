Dar to host Toyota IST owners’ festival

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, said yesterday that the city will host a festival for Toyota IST car owners on February 14.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Chalamila said the event, dubbed the IST Festival, will be held at Coco Beach and is expected to attract more than 1,000 Toyota IST vehicles.

He said the festival, which will coincide with Valentine’s Day, will feature competitions for the best-decorated Toyota IST and racing events.

Winners will receive prizes including Sh100 million and a brand-new Toyota IST vehicle.

In addition, the most stylish couples who attend the festival will also receive special prizes.

“The IST Festival, themed ‘Vimba na Gari Yako’, will be unique. Apart from entertainment, there will be health screening services, including heart check-ups conducted by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI),” Mr Chalamila said.

He added that the event aims to bring together Dar es Salaam residents at the start of the year, following the general election period, through a large social gathering centred on car culture.

Dar es Salaam Mayor Nurdin Billal said the festival will also feature live performances by various artists, barbecues and other entertainment activities.