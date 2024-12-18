Death toll in Morogoro accident climbs to 15

Morogoro. The death toll from the tragic accident involving a mini-bus and a truck has risen to 15 after an eight-year-old girl, one of the injured victims, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing surgery at Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dr Daniel Nkungu, the hospital's chief medical officer, confirmed that five of the deceased have been identified by their families, and burial arrangements are now underway. Seven other injured victims remain under medical care at the hospital.

"As of now, no injured individuals have been transferred to Muhimbili Referral Hospital or any other facility. All the victims are being treated here, and their conditions are improving.Most sustained fractures in their legs, arms, and hips, but none require head surgery," Dr Nkungu explained.

One of the survivors, Ally Hengo, recalled that he had boarded the coaster around 7Pm when they reached Mikese, he witnessed the truck driver dangerously overtaking other vehicles, which led to the collision.

"I was seated at the front when I saw the truck swerving towards us. I was suddenly thrown backwards, and then I heard a loud bang. I realised I was trapped by the seat, and when I arrived at the hospital, my condition wasn't good. But thanks to the timely treatment, I’m improving now," Hengo said.

He added that his family had been informed and had arrived at the hospital to offer support.

He expressed his gratitude to the medical team for their swift and effective care, as well as to the police, who responded promptly to the scene of the accident and provided assistance.

Meanwhile, Police Operations and Training Commissioner, Awadhi Haji, attributed the accident to the negligence of the truck driver, who also lost his life in the incident. He had attempted to overtake other vehicles without caution.

"In response, the police will launch an operation to apprehend faulty vehicles on the roads that passengers continue to board, citing transportation shortages, but which end up causing accidents," Commissioner Haji said.