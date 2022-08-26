Diarrhea vaccine for children on the way, says ministry

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. The Ministry of Health has said children who have missed the diarrhea vaccine that was reported to be out of stock since last month will be inoculated next month after arrival.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Aifello Sichalwe said diarrhea vaccine for children under 12 months was put in use since 2013 in order to increase children’s immunity against Rotavirus.

He said in the beginning Rotarix was put in use until 2022 when Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) that funds manufacture of vaccines declared massive reduction of the vaccine production.

“The declaration forced some countries globally, including Tanzania, to shift to Rotavac, which is available in large quantities. The vaccine equally functions like Rotarix,” said Dr Sichwale.

According to him, vaccine doses went out of stock at the end of July, 2022.

“Already the ministry has submitted a procurement application at GAVI with doses expected to arrive this September,” he said, adding that children who have missed the jabs in August will be vaccinated first.

According to him, service providers have been directed to properly keep records of children who have missed and those who will not be inoculated this month in order to give them priority upon reinstatement of the service.





Why the vaccine?

Children’s specialist at Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital Abert Chota said Rotarix protects children under 12 months from diarrhoea which is a dangerous disease to that group of children.

“Diarrhea is dangerous to children, especially those who haven’t received the jabs,” he said.

According to him, children are vaccinated twice in the first three months of birth at the sixth and 10th week.

Furthermore, he said the disease seriously affects children’s digestive system, noting that vaccines provided in forms of droplets through mouths strengthens the recipient’s body immunity.

Dr Chota said inoculated children are prevented from disease, noting that negative impacts and disease severity including death is significantly reduced even to vaccinated children who contract the disease. Furthermore, he said diarrhea causing organisms are found in the environment, water and food consumed by human beings including the children.

“Although it is recommended breast feeding children for six weeks without subjecting them to supplementary food, children above six months can take contaminated fingers to their mouths and get infected by the disease,” he said.

Dr Chota said the disease has no cure, noting that medics have been treating symptoms and impacts of severe diarrhea.

According to him, parents whose children have contracted the disease are recommended to increase breast feeding frequency, provide babies with water from diluted Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) and Zinc in order to replace the lost minerals.

Regarding children above five years, Dr Chota said even if they contract the disease, they will not be severely affected due to strengthened body immunities.

He insisted that the disease is dangerous to children below 12 months due to low immunity in their bodies.





Parent’s outcry

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi, some parents pleaded with the government to speed up vaccine procurement and importation process to rescue their children.

Ms Mariam Shedafa, a resident of Area A in Dodoma, who has given birth this month said her baby missed the jab over outlined reasons.

“The government should fast track procurement and importation of the vaccines in order to prevent children from the disease,” she said.

She was seconded by Ms Agnes Mbassa, a resident of Kivule in Dar es Salaam, who said the government shouldn’t let such important vaccines run out of stock.