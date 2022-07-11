DNA test now to cost Sh100,000 in Tanzania

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A single Deoxyribonucleic acid (abbreviated DNA) test will now cost Sh100, 000 in Tanzania, the Chief Government Chemist, Dr Fidelice Mafumiko has said.

However, Dr Mafumiko said a DNA test will be conducted after all procedures are done, urging people to not go direct to the office of the Government Chemist Laboratory Agency (GCLA).

“If you are worried about your child's DNA, you must follow the procedures before visiting GCLA for a paternal DNA test,” Dr Mafumiko said.

Speaking at the ongoing 46th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), Dr Mafumiko said there are various procedures that have to be followed before a DNA test is done, including reporting to a community development officer who will later submit the request to the GCLA.

“If we receive the request from the relevant authorities we can conduct the test,” he said.

A DNA test request in Tanzania can also be submitted by professional lawyers, court, doctors, district commissioners, and legally recognized research institutions. The Police Force can also be included in criminal cases, according to the Human DNA Regulation Act, 2009 (Act No. 25 (2).

These institutions will write letters of request for DNA test services on behalf of the relevant client. All letters will be sent to the Government Chemist Laboratory Agency.

