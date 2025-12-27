Dodoma authorities urged to act against sex trade near Sabasaba Market

Dodoma. Concerns are growing over the reported use of public spaces near Sabasaba Market for illegal sex work, with witnesses saying the activity often occurs in low-visibility areas near busy roads.

Investigations by the sister publication Mwananchi over three days revealed that some individuals are reportedly engaging in sex work in makeshift shelters under trees and open spaces, raising fears over public health, safety, and social order.

The areas reportedly affected include spaces near the Dodoma Campus of the Institute of Finance, footpaths around the market, and locations near local streams.

Residents also noted high pedestrian traffic and nearby transport stops, which may contribute to the visibility of these illegal activities.

In past years, the sex work reportedly took place in abandoned buildings, but has since moved to outdoor spaces after some buildings were renovated for residential use. Other locations reportedly used include parts of Airport Area, Sabasaba, and Ipagala near cemeteries.

Some residents said drivers and pedestrians often notice unusual activity late at night or in the early hours of the morning. Witnesses stressed that the practices put vulnerable people at risk and undermine community safety and public morality.

Authorities respond

The Sabasaba Market Chairperson, Kombo Kombo, acknowledged that such behavior occurs in and around the market. He said market officials report these cases to government authorities but often see no action taken.

“I can confirm these activities take place, and they affect the reputation of our market. We have raised these issues with relevant authorities, but nothing seems to happen. We urge the government to respond and enforce the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said she had no official report on the matter but promised to follow up and ensure appropriate action is taken.

Attempts to reach the Dodoma Police Command were initially difficult, but later, an assistant to the Regional Police Commander confirmed that the matter had been referred to local officers for follow-up.