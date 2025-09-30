Dodoma man convicted of killing his mother, detained at President’s pleasure

Dodoma. The High Court of Tanzania has convicted a man of murdering his mother in Mpwapwa District, ordering that he be detained at the President’s pleasure due to his unstable mental condition.

Delivering judgment on September 26, 2025, Justice J.L. Masabo found Peter Nelson Kaguli guilty of killing his mother, Ms Helena Malejeha Lechipya, on June 17, 2024, at Igoji village in Dodoma Region.

The court was told that Mr Kaguli, who has a long history of epilepsy and mental instability, fatally assaulted his mother with a stick and a pestle, hitting her on the forehead and back of the head.

A post-mortem by Dr Hamdun Abdallah confirmed that she died of severe brain injuries and intracranial bleeding caused by blunt force trauma.

A 14-year-old granddaughter of the deceased, who testified as the key eyewitness, said Mr Kaguli attacked his mother shortly after they returned from the farm.

Despite her attempts to flee, he pursued and struck her repeatedly until she collapsed.

Other relatives, including the deceased’s son, Mr Juma Nelson Kaguli, told the court that the accused had suffered epileptic episodes for years that sometimes made him violent, leading the family to seek treatment for him at Mirembe Mental Hospital in Dodoma.

In his ruling, Judge Masabo said that while Kaguli’s mental health was raised as an issue during the trial, the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he unlawfully caused his mother’s death.

He noted that the choice of weapon, the force applied, and the body parts targeted all demonstrated intent to kill.

However, the court also found that Mr Kaguli was disoriented throughout the proceedings and unable to mount a rational defence.

Citing section 237 of the Criminal Procedure Act, Judge Masabo sentenced him to be detained at the President’s pleasure rather than imposing the death penalty, which is prescribed for murder.

“The accused person’s irrational answers and his history of mental disorder strongly convince this court that he was unable to follow the proceedings,” said Judge Masabo.

What “Detained at the President’s Pleasure” mean?

This is a special court order for offenders who cannot be given a fixed prison term, usually because they were mentally unfit when they committed the crime. Instead of a set sentence, the person is held in custody indefinitely.

Release depends on the President’s decision, based on advice from the courts and experts.