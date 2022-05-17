DPP drops charges against five TMDA officials

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has dismissed a case of economic sabotage and acquitted five former employees of the Tanzania Medicines and Drug Administration (TMDA), including Director of Food Security Raymond Wigenge.

The five were facing one charge of causing the agency Sh58 million.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions in Tanzania (DPP) told the court that he had no intention to pursue the case further against the accused.

The decision to dismiss the case was handed down today, May 17, 2022 by the Chief Resident Magistrate of the Court, Rita Tarimo, when the case was called to the court for further presentation evidence from the prosecution.