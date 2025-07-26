Dr Kitine: National security stalwart, liberation hero passes on

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has lost one of its distinguished sons, Dr Hassy Kitine, a former Director-General of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services (TISS), who held the post from 1978 to 1980.

Dr Kitine, who died aged 81, was a close adviser to the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, and was widely respected for his expertise in national security and his role in Africa’s liberation movements.

He served as Member of Parliament for Makete and as Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for National Security.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep on the night of Friday, July 25, 2025, at his home on Laiboni Street, Oysterbay, Dar es Salaam.

His son, Ibra Kitine, told The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi that his father had retired for the night after dinner and passed quietly.

“He died in his sleep. We thank God for the life he lived,” Ibra said, noting that Dr Kitine had battled diabetes for 40 years and developed other age-related ailments in recent years.

According to the family, the funeral will take place today, Saturday, July 26, 2025.

He said his body will be transferred from Lugalo Military Hospital to the family home in the morning, followed by prayers at 4:00 p.m., before his burial at Kisutu Cemetery.

“He loved spending time with his grandchildren and remained active in political discussions even after retirement. He was deeply patriotic, valued education, and urged us to respect others’ views and uphold national values,” said Ibra.

“One of his favourite phrases was ‘tutafika’ (we will get there). To him, no challenge was too great,” he stressed.

Early life and education

Born in 1943 in Kisinga village (now Ugabwa), Lupalilo Ward, Makete District, Dr Kitine’s first name, “Hassy,” was a traditional Kinga name given by his grandmother, not a short form of “Hassan.”

He lost his father in 1948 and relocated to Tukuyu in Mbeya to live with his aunt at age four.

His education began at Rungwe Primary School in 1950, followed by Ndembela Middle School in 1954.

He later joined Malangali Secondary School, completing his studies in 1961, the year Tanganyika gained independence.

He proceeded to Tabora Boys School for A-Levels before enrolling at the University of Dar es Salaam in 1964 to study Economics.

Among his classmates were future national leaders, including the late Samuel Sitta, former Speaker of the National Assembly.

Involvement in student protests led to a one-year suspension, delaying his graduation until 1968. Despite the setback, his resilience remained unwavering.

Military and leadership path

Dr Kitine briefly taught economics at Ihungo Secondary School in Kagera before joining the National Service (JKT) at Ruvu Camp in 1969.

Recognised for his intellect and leadership, he was selected among 10 young men to remain in military service.

Encouraged by friends such as Godfrey Mang’enya and Peter Ligate, he joined the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF), where he underwent officer training.

In 1971, as a Second Lieutenant, he travelled to the United Kingdom for a year-long officer course.

Upon return, he became a platoon commander in Nachingwea, patrolling the border and supporting Mozambique’s Frelimo in its struggle against Portuguese colonial rule.

He was later instrumental in establishing the Monduli Officer Cadet School (OCS), serving as an instructor in political and military education.

His performance earned promotions to Lieutenant, Captain, and eventually Major.

Trailblazing appointment

In 1978, aged just 33, Dr Kitine was appointed by President Nyerere as Director-General of TISS, becoming one of the youngest to assume the post.

Nyerere, familiar with Kitine’s leadership at Monduli, where he presided over officer graduations, entrusted him with a critical national security role during a turbulent regional period marked by coups and liberation wars.

He succeeded Dr Lawrence Gama and was later followed by other prominent intelligence leaders, including Augustine Mahiga and Imran Kombe.

Advisor to Mwalimu

Beyond official duties, Dr Kitine was a trusted confidant of Mwalimu Nyerere. One pivotal moment came in 1995 when Kitine visited Nyerere at his Msasani home amid growing CCM factionalism ahead of the presidential nomination.

Asked for his opinion, Kitine proposed Benjamin Mkapa, then Minister for Science, Technology, and Higher Education, as a unifying candidate with a clean record.

Nyerere agreed, sending Kitine to summon Mkapa, who was later nominated by CCM and elected President.

This reflected Kitine’s political foresight and influence within Tanzania’s leadership.

Political career and public office

Following Mkapa’s election, Dr Kitine transitioned into electoral politics, becoming Makete MP after the death of Tuntemeke Sanga, and served in the Cabinet as Minister of Health and later as Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office.

However, his public career faced turbulence. In the late 1990s, he was embroiled in a scandal over the alleged misuse of Sh60 million in public funds for his wife’s medical treatment in Canada.

The controversy sparked national debate and led to his resignation. Kitine consistently maintained that the allegations were politically motivated to thwart his presidential ambitions.

He publicly defended himself, asserting that no government money was misused.

Presidential Aspirations and Legacy

In 2015, Dr Kitine declared his intention to run for president under CCM, pledging to restore the ideals of Mwalimu Nyerere’s Tanzania.

“Give me just five years, and I will bring back Nyerere’s Tanzania,” he said, warning against State House becoming a refuge for the incompetent or a platform for personal enrichment.

He insisted leadership should be rooted in integrity, patriotism, constitutional respect, and selfless service.