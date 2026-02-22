Dr Slaa reignites debate on October 29 killings, justice before reconciliation

Dar es Salaam. Veteran politician Dr Wilbrod Slaa has warned that Tanzania cannot pursue national reconciliation or a new constitution while families affected by the October 29, 2025, killings remain uncertain about the fate of their loved ones.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, Dr Slaa described discussions on reconciliation or constitutional reform under such circumstances as a selfish political move destined to fail.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has already established the Commission of Inquiry into events during and after the October 2025 General Election, chaired by retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman.

The commission continues to consult stakeholders to identify the causes of the election-day violence and recommend measures.

President Hassan said these findings will guide both national reconciliation and the drafting of a new constitution.

During the opening of the 13th Parliament, President Hasan reaffirmed her commitment to reconciliation, urging political actors to participate sincerely to build national consensus.

No reconciliation while families suffer

Dr Slaa said reconciliation or constitutional debates cannot move forward while families remain in distress, unable to bury loved ones or uncertain of their whereabouts.

“We cannot talk about reconciliation when we do not know where the bodies of our brothers and sisters are. Once we recover the bodies and lay them to rest, only then can we discuss reconciliation. This is the politics I know and the one I was taught,” he said.

The former Chadema Secretary-General stressed that his approach is guided by principle, not opportunism, saying authorities must account for the missing or deceased.

“At this moment, people are confused and cannot see their relatives. Yet we are asked to talk about reconciliation. Some also push for a new constitution, but we cannot discuss it until we have buried our kin. Anyone promoting reconciliation now is pursuing personal political interests; it cannot work,” added the former ambassador to Sweden.

Chadema under pressure

Dr Slaa also spoke about challenges within Chadema, citing attempts to weaken the opposition through lawsuits and restrictions on party activity.

The party faces a civil suit over alleged unequal distribution of resources between Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, filed by trustees from Zanzibar.

The case, 8323 of 2025, was lodged by former Vice Chairperson, Mr Said Issa Mohamed, and trustees Ahmed Rashid Khamis and Maulida Anna Komu.

Recently, Chadema leaders instructed lower-level officials to resume use of party offices and assets, arguing that previous restrictions had expired.

“All theatrics against Chadema are meant to weaken the party because it upholds democratic principles. Everyone knows that the suspension of our activities was not legitimate,” he said.

“At that time, when I was Secretary-General, there was no dispute over resources. Those filing the suit were in authority then. How can they now claim wrongdoing? It is illogical,” insisted Dr Slaa.

He added that he is ready to testify and believes these challenges will ultimately strengthen the party.

A ‘smart’ party

Dr Slaa, Chadema’s 2010 presidential candidate, said that despite the presence of more than 10 opposition parties in Tanzania, he considers Chadema the only truly competent one.

“Before the election, I said there were no real parties, and we were losing resources because of it,” he said.

The veteran politician, MP for Karatu from 1995 to 2010, stressed he has remained a party member even while serving as ambassador and living temporarily in Canada.

He set himself apart from Chadema after it endorsed Edward Lowassa as presidential candidate in 2015.