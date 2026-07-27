Drive set to reduce bodaboda deaths

Dar es Salaam. Educating motorcycle taxi riders on safe road use and traffic compliance will help curb the rising number of fatal accidents in Dar es Salaam and across the country, experts have said.

The remarks were made over the weekend by the Tanzania Occupational Health and Safety Professionals Association (Tohasa) President, Ms Caroline Baraza, during the launch of a road safety campaign in Kinondoni District.

Dubbed “Be Careful, Save Lives”, the initiative seeks to promote road safety awareness and provide protective gear to bodaboda riders to reduce fatalities.

“The goal is to educate bodaboda riders so they remain careful and respect the law,” said Ms Baraza.

“Statistics show many lack proper road safety knowledge. Traffic laws do not favour anyone; they are meant for everyone,” she added.

She urged riders to peer-regulate colleagues who violate traffic regulations and highlighted that Tohasa comprises health and safety experts dedicated to supporting emergency victims.

Partnering with Tohasa, the Kinondoni Regional Traffic Officer, Mr Adrian Kamara, reminded riders to respect pedestrian crossings and avoid pavements.

“They are legally recognised road users and must ride appropriately,” noted Mr Kamara, adding that helmets remain mandatory.

During the launch, Tohasa distributed reflective vests and protective eyewear to enhance night visibility and shield riders from dust.

Tohasa Vice President, Mr Gerald Mrema, stressed that the drive targets reducing permanent disabilities and deaths by ensuring riders observe traffic signs, avoid carrying excess passengers, wear safety boots, and conduct daily vehicle inspections.