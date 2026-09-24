DTB financial literacy campaign reaches more than 20,000 students

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By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • DTB has reached more than 20,000 students with financial literacy training, while 180 girls at King’ong’o Secondary School received sanitary pads and reproductive health education.

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