DTB financial literacy campaign reaches more than 20,000 students

Dar es Salaam. More than 20,000 students across Tanzania have benefited from a financial literacy campaign by Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), aimed at equipping young people with skills to save, manage money and use formal financial services.

DTB Marketing and Communications Manager, Selemani Azizi, said the programme is designed to help young people develop financial management skills early in life and make informed decisions as they progress through school and eventually enter economic activities.

He made the remarks on September 22, 2026, during an event at King’ong’o Secondary School in Ubungo District, Dar es Salaam, where DTB, in partnership with the Flaviana Matata Foundation, provided sanitary pads to female students and conducted financial and reproductive health education.

“Through this initiative, we provide financial literacy education and teach students the importance of saving, the benefits of saving through formal financial institutions and responsible use of money,” Mr Azizi said.

He said the campaign, which is being implemented in different parts of the country, had reached more than 20,000 students, with plans to extend the programme to more young people.

According to Mr Azizi, DTB reached students in Mpwapwa District, Dodoma Region, last year, before expanding the initiative to King’ong’o Secondary School this year.

The financial literacy component focuses on helping students understand saving, responsible use of money and the benefits of accessing services offered by formal financial institutions.

Flaviana Matata Foundation Deputy Director, Linet Masala, said financial literacy was important for young people because it helped them understand how to manage the resources available to them and use them to support their future development.

She said the partnership with DTB went beyond providing sanitary pads, as it also sought to equip students with knowledge that could benefit them throughout their lives.

“We want the girl child to get an education and remain in school, but also understand the importance of saving and becoming economically independent so that she can achieve her dreams,” Ms Masala said.

She said financial literacy education was provided to both female and male students because financial management skills were important for all young people.

As part of the Achieve More Girls initiative, DTB and the Flaviana Matata Foundation also provided sanitary pads to 180 female students at King’ong’o Secondary School and conducted education sessions on reproductive health and menstrual hygiene.

School head, Agnes Christian, said the support would help girls who face difficulties accessing sanitary products to attend classes and remain confident during menstruation.

“Some of our girls could not afford sanitary pads, which affected their attendance, especially during their menstrual periods. We are very happy to receive this support,” Ms Christian said.

She said the menstrual health education had helped students understand how to manage their periods safely and with greater confidence, which could improve their participation in classroom activities.

The school has 733 female students, according to Ms Christian, who called for the initiative to be expanded to reach more girls.

She also said the school lacked a dedicated room where female students could rest and manage their menstrual needs while at school, appealing to stakeholders to support the construction of such a facility.

Ms Christian further called on DTB and the Flaviana Matata Foundation to continue providing financial and reproductive health education, while ensuring that future programmes also involve male students and school staff.