EAC unveils regional framework to boost pandemic preparedness for partner states

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) has launched its first Regional Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response (PPPR) Policy Framework, aimed at strengthening coordinated action against public health emergencies across the bloc’s eight Partner States.

The framework, approved by the 25th EAC Sectoral Council of Ministers of Health in May 2025, provides a harmonised roadmap to enhance disease surveillance, preparedness and response through strengthened collaboration among Partner States. It prioritises vulnerable populations within equitable and resilient public health systems.

Adopting the One Health approach, the framework recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health, as well as the role of sectors such as agriculture, livestock, tourism and climate change in preventing and managing disease outbreaks.

Speaking at the launch in Nairobi on January 22, 2026, the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, said the framework comes at a critical time, drawing lessons from recent public health emergencies including Ebola, Marburg, Covid-19, cholera and Mpox.

“Experience has shown that pandemic preparedness cannot be the responsibility of the health sector alone. It requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” he said.

He underscored the importance of regional cooperation in accelerating progress towards preventing and managing pandemics, noting that coordinated action and shared responsibility are central to the region’s resilience.

“This framework provides a practical foundation for translating policy into action at national, sub-national and cross-border levels,” he added.

The initiative was developed through a partnership between the EAC and the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC).

APHRC Deputy Executive Director Dr Joseph Gichuru described the adoption of the framework as a strong endorsement of regional unity.

“The approval of the PPPR Policy Framework demonstrates what can be achieved when countries choose collaboration over isolation,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Acting Director General of Kenya’s National Public Health Institute, Dr Kamene Kimenye, warned that the region remains vulnerable to both endemic and emerging diseases, noting that health threats in one Partner State can quickly escalate into regional crises due to shared economic and social systems.

“The Covid-19 pandemic exposed serious gaps in surveillance, diagnostics, supply chains and access to vaccines,” she said. “This framework offers a comprehensive blueprint to strengthen resilience through cross-border coordination, digital innovation, sustainable financing and meaningful community engagement.”

The framework addresses longstanding challenges, including fragmented coordination, limited resources, weak surveillance and information systems, and inadequate community- and gender-responsive approaches.

At the same time, it leverages opportunities in digital health, regulatory harmonisation, pooled procurement and regional pharmaceutical manufacturing to promote self-reliance and strengthen early warning and response capacities.

Commenting on the launch, Pharmacist Anneth Kenneth described it as a significant milestone in the EAC’s efforts to build a coordinated, interoperable and resilient regional health system capable of preventing, detecting and responding to future pandemics.