EACO committed to firm management of communication services in EAC

The Executive Committee of the East African Communications Organisation (EACO) has made it clear that it’s determined to promoting effective supervision of communication services in the East African Region.

Members of the committee, which met in the Zanzibar Islands, and which is primarily made up of the CEOs of the regional regulatory agencies, decided during a regular working session to actively implement measures designed to improve management of communications across member states' territories in order to ensure the successful development of the larger communications sector in East Africa.

The Committee members who met in the isles includes Deo Muvunyi, Acting Director General, Rwanda Utilities and Regulatory Authority (RURA), Dr. Ally Y. Simba, Executive Secretary, East African Communications Organisation (EACO), Mrs. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, Acting Executive Director, Uganda Communication Commission (UCC), Ezra Chiloba Director-General, Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Dr. Jabiri Bakari Kuwe, Director General of Tanzania Communications and Reguratory Authority (TCRA), Mr. Samuel Muhizi, Director General, Agence de Régulation et de Contrôle des Télécommunications, Burundi (ARCT), Eng. Napoleon Adok Gai, Director-General, National Communications Authority, South Sudan (NCA), among other members of the secretariat.





Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Tanzanian Dr Ally Simba, Executive Secretary to EACO, stated, "...we are determined to ensure that there is a constructive transaction between us as member states in aspects of mutual benefits to our member states." insisted he.

The East African Communications Organization (EACO) which was established in 2000, is a regional organization that brings together national communications regulators, operators, services providers (in the telecommunication, broadcasting and postal sub-sectors) in the communication sector within Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda. The broad objective of EACO is to strengthen and promote cooperation among the EAC Countries in the development of communications sector.