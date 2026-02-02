Economic diplomacy in focus as Samia joins global leaders in Dubai

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to attend the 2026 World Governments Summit (WGS) and the launch of the Global Africa Investment Summit (GAIS) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a move aimed at advancing Tanzania’s economic diplomacy and attracting foreign investment.

The WGS 2026, themed “Shaping Future Governments”, is a global platform that brings together heads of state, policymakers, leaders of international institutions, private sector players, and major investors from around the world.

This year’s WGS is scheduled from Tuesday, February 3, to Thursday, February 5, 2026.

A statement signed on Monday, February 2, 2026, Presidential Communications Director, Mr Bakari Machumu said, President Hassan’s participation will focus on aligning Tanzania’s development priorities with global capital flows and accelerating investments that stimulate job creation and economic growth.

“Alongside the summit, she will attend the launch of the Global Africa Investment Summit, a strategic forum initiated by former African Development Bank (AfDB) president Dr Akinwumi Adesina in partnership with international stakeholders, designed to link bankable African projects with capable investors,” reads part of the statement.

Furthermore, the statement said, during the visit, President Hassan is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with leaders of the host nation, the United Arab Emirates, and meet executives from international financial institutions and leading investors to strengthen economic cooperation and attract more foreign direct investment into Tanzania.

According to the statement, her participation aligns with the National Development Vision 2050 and the country’s new Foreign Policy, both of which place economic diplomacy at the centre of Tanzania’s international engagement.

The trip marks President Samia’s first international visit since the October 2025 General Election and signals political stability, policy continuity, and Tanzania’s commitment to positioning itself as an attractive investment destination.

At the summit, she is expected to join a high-level panel discussion titled “Governments and the Future of Investment: The African Perspective”, alongside Angola’s President and African Union Chairperson João Lourenço, Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, and AfDB’s Dr Adesina.

The discussion will explore new approaches to Africa’s economic development, strategies to mobilise global investment, and ways to shift the continent from aid dependence to investment-led growth.