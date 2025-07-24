ECSA to open Africa’s first nutrition research centre in Arusha

Arusha. The East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) has announced plans to establish Africa’s first Centre of Excellence for Nutrition Research in Arusha to address the growing burden of malnutrition across the continent.

The centre will serve as a regional hub for nutrition research, drawing on experts from across East, Central and Southern Africa to generate evidence-based solutions and support the implementation of targeted nutrition policies.

ECSA-HC director general, Dr Ntuli Kapologwe, said Africa faces a triple burden of malnutrition, undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overnutrition.

In Tanzania, for instance, the number of overweight women of reproductive age has doubled from 18 to 36 percent.

“These challenges require urgent and coordinated action,” Dr Kapologwe said during the 39th Tanzania Food Fortification Alliance (TFFA) Meeting held from July 22–23, 2025 in Arusha.

The proposed centre will also include a Regional Nutrition College and an Institute of Public Health and Nutrition Communication to train professionals in research and policy innovation.

TFFA co-chair, Gwao Omari Gwao, said the meeting reviewed food fortification progress, enforcement of 2024 regulations, and data from the 2022 TDHS and the FORTIMAS platform.

The alliance plans a six-month work plan with support for MSMEs to meet fortification standards and improve access to fortified staples like maize flour, wheat flour, edible oils, and iodised salt.