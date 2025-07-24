Tanzania’s INEC chair warns staff over leaks, data security through use of informal WhatsApp groups

Shinyanga. The Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Justice Jacobs Mwambegele, has cautioned election officials against the excessive use of informal WhatsApp groups, warning that such platforms could lead to the inadvertent leak of sensitive electoral information.

Justice Mwambegele issued the caution on July 23, 2025, during the closing ceremony of a three-day training workshop for election officials from the Shinyanga and Simiyu regions.

The training, which commenced on July 21, was held at the Shinyanga Regional Commissioner’s office within the municipal council.

“I urge all participants of this training to minimise their participation in informal WhatsApp groups to avoid the unintentional disclosure of sensitive election-related information,” said Justice Mwambegele.

He also advised the officials to be well-prepared before making public statements or engaging with the media.

“Officials should ensure they are properly prepared before issuing any statements to the media or meeting journalists, so as to avoid disseminating information that could cause public misunderstanding,” he emphasised.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Mr Faustine Lagwen pledged that officials would perform their duties professionally and apply the knowledge acquired during the training in accordance with electoral laws and Commission regulations.

“We are committed to applying the insights gained during this training and to upholding the directives of the Independent Electoral Commission with the utmost professionalism,” said Mr Lagwen.