Education scholarship organization partners with Tanzanian universities to empower women with digital skills

Dar es Salaam. Help to Help - an organization that provides potential changemakers in East Africa with access to higher education and the opportunities and skills needed to secure employment - has partnered with Tanzanian universities, including the University of Dar es Salaam, Mbeya University, and the University of Dodoma.

This collaboration aims to equip women with essential digital competencies needed to thrive in today's tech-driven economy.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Help to Help's Director, Naomi Shimba, emphasized the importance of women’s active involvement in the nation's economic transformation.

Related Technology for sustainable gender equality Magazines

"For Tanzania to truly engage in global economic shifts, empowering women with digital skills is crucial. Technology is the gateway, and we need to ensure that women are an integral part of this movement," she stated.

Shimba highlighted two key initiatives under the program: a scholarship fund to support higher education and tailored training projects designed to equip students with skills that extend beyond traditional academic learning.

To date, the program has reached 9,000 young people, with a goal of impacting 12,000 by 2026.

Help to Help Project Manager, Happyfania Mhagama, noted that a recent digital skills training session for 100 women garnered an overwhelming response, with over 500 applicants.

"This highlights the growing demand for such opportunities," she remarked.

One trainee, Mary Shirima, shared her experience, stating that the training goes beyond basic digital literacy and equips participants with the necessary tools to navigate a rapidly changing job market.