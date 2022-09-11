Egypt stays committed to healthcare delivery to Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Egypt has reiterated its commitment to support Tanzania in improving the quality of healthcare services provided in the country.

Egyptian Ambassador to Tanzania Mohamed Gaber Abulwafa reiterated the commitment during the handing over of medical equipment at the Medical Stores Department (MSD) headquarters in Dar es Salaam Region.

He said through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) his country will continue supporting efforts by the Tanzania government to realise the quality delivery of health services in the country.

“We are keen on extending our support to the health sector in Tanzania. This is not the first support to be directed to the country and shall not be the last,” said the ambassador. He said in January, this year, the Egypt extended another support of 16.1 tons of medicines and medical supplies.

The Egyptian envoy said his country continues consultations with the Tanzanian government regarding its intention of building a complex of medical clinics in Dodoma and expanding investment in the pharmaceutical sector.

“We are focusing on investing in the pharmaceutical sector in our efforts to support President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration to strengthen delivery of healthcare services for the wellbeing of Tanzanians,” he said, pledging to continue supporting other sectors in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry of Health, the director of pharmaceuticals services and chief government pharmacist, Mr Daudi Msasi, commended the government of Egypt for the support.

“I know you have a limited time in the country, but we are optimistic that the donation we have received today is not going to be the last,” he said.

Egypt and Tanzania have been in vibrant bilateral relations for many years, with the trade volume between the two countries is approximated at $40 million as of 2020 with the imbalance favouring Egypt.

The Egyptian exports to Tanzania include food, chemical products, metals, small manufactured goods and paper products, while Tanzania’s exports to Egypt are wood, raw leather, tea and chemical products.