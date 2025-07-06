Electric tricycles revolutionise transport at Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair

Dar es Salaam. Electric tricycles have made their debut at the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), providing a clean, affordable and efficient transport option for visitors and exhibitors, while advancing the government’s green energy agenda.

In previous editions of the fair, attendees often relied on informal and sometimes unreliable means of transport.

This year, the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), in partnership with the Tanzania Postal Corporation (TPC) and private partners, has introduced electric tricycles to ease mobility across the vast fairgrounds.

According to TPC, more than 20 electric Bajajis and tricycles, along with royal buses for VIP transport, have been deployed. The service costs Sh5,000 for 30 minutes, or Sh2,000 for shorter, point-to-point rides.

“This is a major relief,” said an exhibitor from Mwanza, Diana Matiko. “In previous years I had to carry my products from the gate to my booth. Now with these e-trikes, everything is easier, and I can focus on my business.”

Visitors, including families, the elderly and people with disabilities, are benefiting from the new service. Joseph Mussa from Bahari Beach said, “The fair is big, and walking with children is tiring. This service is affordable and efficient.”

One of the operators, Khafan Musa, confirmed strong demand. “We are fully booked most of the day. We carry both people and goods. Exhibitors are especially happy—it saves them time.”

TPC head of pavilion, Mr Khamis Swedi, said the innovation is part of broader efforts to promote clean energy. “We aim to improve convenience while supporting the government’s green innovation agenda. We hope to make this a permanent feature of DITF.”

The electric tricycles have quickly become one of the most talked-about innovations at this year’s fair, which continues to draw thousands of local and international visitors.