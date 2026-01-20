Ex-Bank of Tanzania governor, Chadema founder Edwin Mtei dies at 94

Arusha. Edwin Mtei, Tanzania’s first Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and a founding member of the opposition party Chadema, has died aged 94.

Mr Mtei, who served as BoT governor from 1966, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Twelve years after his appointment at the central bank, he became Minister for Finance and Planning, a position he held from 1978 until his resignation in 1981.

Former Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe told The Citizen’s sister publication, Mwananchi, that Mr Mtei had been ill for a long time and that his condition deteriorated suddenly.

“He died in an ambulance while being taken to Seliani Hospital. By the time he reached the hospital, he had already passed away,” Mr Mbowe said.

In a statement, Chadema National Vice Chairman John Heche said the party had lost one of its pillars.

“Our party will issue an official statement today. We take this opportunity to convey our deepest condolences to Mzee Mtei’s family, relatives and friends,” Mr Heche said in a post on his social media account.

In a separate statement signed by Chadema’s Communications and Publicity Director, Ms Brenda Rupia, the party announced seven days of mourning, during which party flags will fly at half-mast. Details of mourning procedures, farewell arrangements and burial will be communicated later, the statement said.

Mr Mtei was born on July 12, 1932, in Marangu, Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region. His family home is in Tengeru, Arusha, where burial arrangements are under way.

He co-founded Chadema in 1992 and served as its first chairman. His death comes as the party marks 33 years since its official registration.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed sorrow over the death of the veteran public servant and opposition figure.

In a statement issued by Presidential Communications Director Bakari Machumu, President Hassan conveyed condolences to Mr Mtei’s family, relatives and all those affected by the loss.

She described the late Mr Mtei as a leader who made a significant contribution to nation-building, particularly in finance, planning and economic management.

“Mr Mtei served in several senior positions, most notably as the first Governor of the Bank of Tanzania from 1966 to 1974, where he played a central role in laying the institutional foundations of the central bank and strengthening the stability of the country’s financial system,” reads part of the statement.

The President also recalled his role in Tanzania’s political history, noting that he was among the pioneers of multiparty democracy and a founding member of Chadema.