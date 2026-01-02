Expelled CCM member Pastor Malisa charged with treason

Dar es Salaam. Former Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) member Pastor Godfrey Malisa has been charged with treason at the Moshi Resident Magistrate’s Court, Kilimanjaro Region.

Pastor Malisa, who was expelled from CCM last year, is facing the charge in Criminal Case No. 000028333 of 2025, filed on December 2, 2025.

The case was mentioned today, Friday, January 2, 2026, before Chief Resident Magistrate Ally Mkama. By the time of mention, the accused will have spent 30 days in remand.

He is charged under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code, Chapter 16, as amended in 2023, for allegedly inciting an unlawful assembly, an offence categorised as treason.

According to the charge sheet, on November 16, 2025, at Miembeni area in Moshi District, Pastor Malisa—while owing allegiance to the United Republic of Tanzania—allegedly formed the intention to incite members of the public to participate in an unlawful assembly aimed at intimidating a government authority.

The prosecution alleges that he manifested that intention by uttering and publishing statements calling for nationwide demonstrations intended to force President Samia Suluhu Hassan to resign.

Among the statements attributed to him are claims that demonstrations planned for December 9 would be unprecedented on the African mainland and would continue until the President was removed from office.

The accused was not required to enter a plea, as treason offences are not bailable and pleas are not taken at the magistrate’s court level.

Under Section 39 of the Penal Code, any person owing allegiance to Tanzania who intimidates the Government through published statements or other acts commits treason and, upon conviction, is liable to the death penalty.

Pastor Malisa joins hundreds of Tanzanians who have been charged with treason in connection with the October 29, 2025 demonstrations, which the Government declared illegal.

However, some suspects had their cases withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) under Section 91(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act following a directive by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The President ordered the withdrawal of charges against youths who were found to have joined the protests by following the crowd. The demonstrations resulted in violence, deaths and destruction of property.

President Samia made the directive on November 14, 2025, while opening the 13th Parliament in Dodoma, saying video footage showed some youths had participated without fully understanding their actions.

Political background

Pastor Malisa entered politics in 2010 when he contested the Moshi Urban parliamentary seat under the Tanzania Labour Party (TLP).

In 2015, he ran for the presidency through the Christian Democratic Party (CCK) and later sought the position of Speaker. He also contested the Kinondoni parliamentary seat in 2018 under TLP.

In the 2020 General Election, he vied for the Moshi Urban seat on the NCCR–Mageuzi ticket before joining CCM after the polls.

In 2022, he was among nine aspirants who sought the CCM Kilimanjaro Regional Chairperson post.

On February 10, 2025, Pastor Malisa—an academic holding a PhD—was expelled from CCM after publicly opposing the party’s National Congress decision to endorse President Samia as its presidential candidate.

The expulsion was announced by CCM Kilimanjaro Regional Secretary Merce Mollel, citing a resolution of the party’s Regional Executive Committee.

Ms Mollel said Malisa had repeatedly criticised lawful decisions of the party and made statements deemed to undermine unity and cohesion within both the party and the country.